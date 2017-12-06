Meet Rose Queen Isabella Marez at Pasadena Museum of History’s Holiday Open House

Dec. 9, 1 – 4 p.m. mini mansion tours, live music, Royals of Pasadena exhibit, refreshments and more

Pasadena Museum of History invites revelers of all ages to join us on Saturday, Dec. 9, 1-4 p.m., for an afternoon of live music, refreshments, and a seasonal celebration that mingles past, present, and future with distinct Pasadena flair. The Museum is located at 470 W. Walnut Street (corner Orange Grove Blvd. & Walnut St.), Pasadena 91103.

-Step into our Parlor for a glimpse of enchanting Christmases past. Mini-tours of historic Fenyes Mansion showcase the original art, furnishings and architecture adorned for the season with touches of Edwardian style holiday décor.

-Tour the Finnish Folk Art Museum to discover the charms of another culture. Members of The Finlandia Foundation will be your hosts.

-Take a fashionable trip through the 100-year history of the Tournament of Roses Queen and Royal Court. The Royals of Pasadena exhibition – on view in the History Center Galleries – is filled with gowns, crowns and memorabilia from 1940 to the present.

-Anticipate the New Year as you meet 2018 Rose Queen Isabella Marez and her Royal Court. Please note that their appearance is scheduled from 2-3 p.m.

-Enjoy live holiday music by Ad Hoc Consort, back by popular demand and performing in their finest Dickens-era attire.

-Young visitors can enjoy hands-on “Royal” coloring activities.

-Take advantage of a unique selection of gifts and gourmet treats available in the Museum Store, which includes a wide selection of Pasadena-related books and merchandise as well as licensed Tournament of Roses® products.

-Don’t forget: the Museum’s lovely grounds are a perfect setting for your special holiday photo!

The Holiday Open House is Free; no tickets or reservations required. Free parking is available in the Museum lot and on Walnut Street. For additional information, please visit www.pasadenahistory.org or call (626)-577-1660.