Meet Rose Queen Isabella Marez at Pasadena Museum of History’s Holiday Open House

Tour the Finnish Folk Art Museum to discover the charms of another culture. Members of The Finlandia Foundation will be your hosts. – Courtesy photo

Dec. 9, 1 – 4 p.m. mini mansion tours, live music, Royals of Pasadena exhibit, refreshments and more

Pasadena Museum of History invites revelers of all ages to join us on Saturday, Dec. 9, 1-4 p.m., for an afternoon of live music, refreshments, and a seasonal celebration that mingles past, present, and future with distinct Pasadena flair.  The Museum is located at 470 W. Walnut Street (corner Orange Grove Blvd. & Walnut St.), Pasadena 91103.

-Step into our Parlor for a glimpse of enchanting Christmases past. Mini-tours of historic Fenyes Mansion showcase the original art, furnishings and architecture adorned for the season with touches of Edwardian style holiday décor.

-Tour the Finnish Folk Art Museum to discover the charms of another culture. Members of The Finlandia Foundation will be your hosts.

-Take a fashionable trip through the 100-year history of the Tournament of Roses Queen and Royal Court. The Royals of Pasadena exhibition – on view in the History Center Galleries – is filled with gowns, crowns and memorabilia from 1940 to the present.

-Anticipate the New Year as you meet 2018 Rose Queen Isabella Marez and her Royal Court. Please note that their appearance is scheduled from 2-3 p.m.

-Enjoy live holiday music by Ad Hoc Consort, back by popular demand and performing in their finest Dickens-era attire.

-Young visitors can enjoy hands-on “Royal” coloring activities.

-Take advantage of a unique selection of gifts and gourmet treats available in the Museum Store, which includes a wide selection of Pasadena-related books and merchandise as well as licensed Tournament of Roses® products.

-Don’t forget: the Museum’s lovely grounds are a perfect setting for your special holiday photo!

The Holiday Open House is Free; no tickets or reservations required. Free parking is available in the Museum lot and on Walnut Street. For additional information, please visit www.pasadenahistory.org or call (626)-577-1660.

December 6, 2017

