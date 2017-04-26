Community

Masters Series at Pasadena Senior Center: The History of Food

Who is the “Tootsie” of Tootsie Roll. – Courtesy photo

 

Four classes remain for the winter term of The Masters Series at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., with the theme Food History in Eight Tasty Bites.

The Masters series, which embraces lifelong learning, is open to members of the Pasadena Senior Center. Sign up for individual classes at $15 each at the Welcome Desk. For more information call (626) 685-6756.

Master Series Classes are taught by Dr. Carlo Coppola, a culinary historian, food writer, teacher of chefs and former chef.

May 2 – How Foods Got Their Names (BTW, who was “Tootsie” of the Tootsie Roll?)

May 9 – How Sweet It Is! A Short History of Cake

May 16 – Strange, Unusual Foods with Strange, Unusual Names

May 23 – A Brief History of Wine and How to Decode a Wine Label

For more information about the Masters Series at Pasadena Senior Center call (626) 795-4331 or visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

April 26, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching