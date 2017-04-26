Masters Series at Pasadena Senior Center: The History of Food

Four classes remain for the winter term of The Masters Series at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., with the theme Food History in Eight Tasty Bites.

The Masters series, which embraces lifelong learning, is open to members of the Pasadena Senior Center. Sign up for individual classes at $15 each at the Welcome Desk. For more information call (626) 685-6756.

Master Series Classes are taught by Dr. Carlo Coppola, a culinary historian, food writer, teacher of chefs and former chef.

May 2 – How Foods Got Their Names (BTW, who was “Tootsie” of the Tootsie Roll?)

May 9 – How Sweet It Is! A Short History of Cake

May 16 – Strange, Unusual Foods with Strange, Unusual Names

May 23 – A Brief History of Wine and How to Decode a Wine Label

For more information about the Masters Series at Pasadena Senior Center call (626) 795-4331 or visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org.