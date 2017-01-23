Mark Leavens Will Be 2025 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President

Leavens also elected to Tournament Executive Committee, among others.

In his first order of business, 2018 Tournament of Roses President Lance Tibbet announced the leadership and organizational structure for the 2017-2018 Tournament of Roses. Mark Leavens, a Tournament volunteer since 1995, was elected to the Executive Committee and will serve as the Tournament of Roses President in 2025. He will provide leadership for the 136th Rose Parade and the 111th Rose Bowl Game on January 1, 2025.

Mark Leavens was appointed a Tournament of Roses Chair in 2010 and a Director in 2013. He has served on and chaired various committees including Communications & Credentials, Float Entries, Formation Area, Music, Parade Operations and Queen & Court.

Professionally, Mark Leavens has been employed with Nestle USA since 1989 and has held various management roles in Marketing Communications, Promotions, Events, and currently in Shopper Marketing. In addition to his many years of service in the Tournament of Roses, Mark Leavens has coached YMCA basketball and AYSO soccer, Chaired the Nestle United Way Campaign and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Pasadena Optimist Club.

Mark Leavens is a resident of Pasadena. He grew up in Monrovia and attended Damien High School in La Verne. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Claremont McKenna College and received his Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Redlands.

Mark has been married for 29 years to Kay, a realtor at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in San Marino. They have three adult children; Katie, who lives in Pasadena and works at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, Ken, who lives in Santa Cruz and works at West Marine headquarters in Watsonville, CA, and Melissa, a junior majoring in Sociology at TCU (Texas Christian University) in Fort Worth, TX.

In addition, the following officers were elected to serve with Mark Leavens on the 14-member Executive Committee: Gerald K. Freeny, executive vice president; Laura Farber, treasurer; Robert B. Miller, secretary. Brad Ratliff, president of the 2017 Tournament of Roses, serves as past president.

Re-elected to the Executive Committee as vice presidents are Amy Wainscott, Alex Aghajanian and Ed Morales. The five appointed at-large members are, Zareh Baghdassarian, Leo Cablayan, Janet Makonda, Ron Rodriguez and Sonja Rojas. Tibbet also announced the election of two new members to the Tournament of Roses board of directors: Jim Ciampa and Steve Perry.