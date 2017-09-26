League of Women Voters Pasadena Area Public Forum on Healthcare Oct. 5

As squabbles over the Affordable Care Act continue, Peter Mendel, PhD, and other researchers at RAND Corp. are looking at underlying costs and how they relate to the desired delivery of value.

He will speak at the Oct 5 public forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters Pasadena Area, 9-11 am at the Women’s City Club, 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena. The topic is “How Should Research Inform Our Next Healthcare l Delivery System?” Dr. Mendell [Mendel] is a senior researcher at RAND, a nonprofit, nonpartisan policy research institute based in Santa Monica, CA.

A common interest throughout his work is to understand how local providers of healthcare respond to changes in policy, and how those responses affect both the quality and value of health services.

His research has focused on evaluations of national programs related to health-care associate infections and local initiatives to engage low-income communities in Los Angeles in Los Angeles to improve access to quality care. He also has conducted international research comparing the experiences on sustaining efforts to improve quality and safety of leading hospitals in the US and Europe.

The program is free; a continental breakfast is available for $20. Reservations are required both for the breakfast and the program at lwv-pa.org or by phone: 626-798-0965