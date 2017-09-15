Lakers’ Rookie Kyle Kuzma Helps Kick-Off CVS Pharmacy’s LA Free Health Screenings

Project Health has delivered more than $26 million worth of free health services locally since 2006

As the future of healthcare in our country presents many unknowns, many Americans are still facing barriers to quality care, such as cost and access. To help people overcome these challenges, CVS Health is providing Los Angeles-area residents with free blood pressure, body mass index and glucose level screenings, as well as smoking cessation counseling and referrals to local low-cost or no-cost primary care physicians during its Project Health event, the company’s annual free health and wellness services campaign.

To help kick-off Project Health, Kyle Kuzma, rookie power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, was in attendance to discuss the importance of increasing access to care for Los Angeles residents, as well as take a tour of the screening stations.

This is the first of 45 screening events in the Los Angeles area through December. For a list of upcoming events, check: http://www.cvs.com/project-health/events.