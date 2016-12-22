Hit-And-Run Puppy Seeks Save Haven

Pasadena Humane Society hopes to reunite 4-month-old beagle with owner before the holidays

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA (PHS) is seeking the owner of a puppy injured in a hit-and-run car accident in South Pasadena. The sweet 4-month-old beagle mix, now lovingly called “Miracle” by PHS staff, is suffering from a severe injury to her hind leg, but is in good spirits as she awaits major surgery.

Miracle was hit by a car in the intersection of Fair Oaks and Huntington. After the puppy was struck, she rolled underneath the car and landed on the sidewalk. A Good Samaritan ran to the puppy’s side, while the car drove away. This good-hearted individual rushed the injured dog to the Pasadena Humane Society where our animal control officers were waiting for her arrival after hours.

The caring medical team gently prepared the fragile pup for x-rays and further diagnostics. The images revealed a severe fracture in the Miracle’s hind leg that will require surgery by an orthopedic specialist for the leg to heal properly.

“We are pulling together all our resources to ensure Miracle receives the best care possible and we need your help,” said Julie Bank, President/CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. “We want to give her the best shot at having as normal a life as possible after such a devastating injury.”

PHS is hoping to find the Miracle’s owner to reunite this sweet young dog with her family. No one has come forward yet and the puppy had no identification tags or microchip. Proof of ownership must be provided.

Miracle is currently listed on the organization’s website pasadenahumane.org, as are all animals found stray in our service cities. Owners looking for a lost pet are encouraged to check our website and visit the shelter regularly.

If they cannot locate the puppy’s owner, she will be put up for adoption when she recovers from her injury. Interested parties can email adoptions@pasadenahumane.org and reference animal ID# A410205 for more information.

To help PHS continue to provide lifesaving care for Miracle and more animals like her, please consider making a donation to the Pasadena Humane Society at pasadenahumane.org/donate.

If you have any information about this puppy, her owner or the hit and run itself, please call the Pasadena Humane Society at (626) 792.7151.