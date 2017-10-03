‘History of Chocolate’ to be the Theme of Daughters of the American Revolution October Meeting in Pasadena

Cacao, the seed from which chocolate is made, has been cultivated for at least 3,000 years.

Jim Folsom, director of the botanical gardens at Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, will make a presentation on the history of chocolate at the next meeting of the Martin Severance Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday, Oct. 7. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena, 160 N. Oakland Ave.

Folsom will discuss the origins of chocolate from its ancient Mesoamerica beginnings as “xocolatl” and through the centuries as it gained worldwide popularity.

A continental breakfast will be available. The cost of attending the event is $15. Reservations are required by emailing martin.severance.dar@gmail.com.

Established in 1914 in memory of a veteran of the American Revolution, the Martin Severance Chapter of DAR is a non-profit, non-political organization that supports local libraries and homeless veterans, sponsors annual Constitution Week commemorations at Pasadena Central Library, an American History essay contest at local high schools and much more.

For more information visit www.pasadena.californiadar.org.