Health Insurance Enrollment Event in Monrovia

Hosted by Community Health Alliance of Pasadena (ChapCare) and L.A. Care Health Plan

Community Health Alliance of Pasadena (ChapCare) will continue its Covered California enrollment efforts in the City of Monrovia by hosting a health insurance enrollment event with L.A. Care Health Plan.

The health insurance enrollment event will take place Saturday, November 4 at ChapCare’s Lime Health Center, which is located at 513 E. Lime Avenue, Suite 102, Monrovia, CA 91016, just four blocks from downtown Monrovia. Event hours are from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. At the event, ChapCare’s Certified Enrollment Counselors will help answer health insurance questions and assist members of the community to enroll in a low or no-cost health insurance plan.

Covered California’s fifth open enrollment period will begin on Nov. 1, 2017 and will conclude on Jan. 31, 2018. During recent Covered California open enrollment periods, a significant number of people who purchased a Covered California plan qualified for financial assistance to help pay their premiums. If you do not qualify for financial assistance through Covered California, but instead are eligible for Medi-Cal or the Los Angeles County My Health LA (MHLA) Program, ChapCare can help you enroll in those programs as well.

“Having low or no-cost health insurance is the first step on the path to better health,” said Margaret B. Martinez, MPH, ChapCare’s Chief Executive Officer. “ChapCare is happy to continue our health insurance enrollment efforts in the City of Monrovia by hosting this health insurance enrollment event in the area.”

To enroll in a health insurance plan please be sure to bring the following with you to the event: