Give Thanks for Good Health by Donating Blood This Holiday Season

The American Red Cross encourages people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood for patients in need.

Mike Healey’s son was born prematurely, weighing 3 pounds, and immediately needed blood. “I gave blood the next day and have done it 56 times since then,” he said. Though Healey’s son spent his first 49 days of life in the neonatal intensive care unit, he has thrived and is now a healthy, 10-year-old little league baseball player. “I will never forget whoever selflessly gave blood for my son.”

A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. However, patients don’t get a holiday break from needing lifesaving transfusions. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with loved ones. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16 – 30

Alhambra

11/17/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward

Arcadia

11/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr

11/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Methodist Hospital, 300 West Huntington Dr

Covina

11/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Inter-Community Hospital, 210 W. San Bernardino Rd.

Glendale

11/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.

11/21/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.

11/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Embassy Suites, 800 N Central Ave

Glendora

11/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lone Hill Collision Center, 1248 S Lone Hill Ave

11/28/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Citrus College, 1000 W Foothill Blvd

11/29/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Citrus College, 1000 W Foothill Blvd

La Puente

11/28/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santana High School, 341 S La Seda Road

Long Beach

11/17/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/18/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/19/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/20/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Metroflex, 3200 East 59th Street

11/21/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Belmont Heights United Methodist Church, 317 Termino Ave

11/21/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/22/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chase Bank, 235 East Broadway

11/24/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/25/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/26/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/27/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/28/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

11/29/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St

Los Angeles

11/16/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Station 5, 8900 Emerson Ave

11/19/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mother of Sorrow Catholic Church, 114 W 87th Street

11/19/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 4018 Hammel Street

11/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Douglas Emmett, 10940 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 150

11/20/2017: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., White Memorial Medical Center, 1720 Cesar Chavez Ave

11/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10100 Santa Monica Blvd, 10100 Santa Monica

11/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda

11/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., California State University Los Angeles Lot 4, 5151 State University Dr

11/27/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Avenue

11/29/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., East Side Learning Center, 4355 Michigan Ave

11/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., E Los Angeles Occupational Center, 2100 Marengo St.

11/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., East Side Learning Center, 4355 Michigan Ave

11/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Westchester High School, 7400 W. Manchester Ave

11/29/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caltrans, 100 S. Main St.

11/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salesian High School, 960 S Soto Street

Pasadena

Pasadena Blood Donation Center

133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

Monday: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 12:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Friday: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Saturday: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

San Gabriel

11/30/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gabrielino High School, 1327 S San Gabriel Blvd

11/29/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., City of Walnut Senior Center, 21215 La Puente Road

West Covina

11/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Coronado High School, 1500 E. Francisquito Ave.

11/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Avenue

11/22/2017: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Queen of the Valley Hospital, 1115 S. Sunset Ave

11/24/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Avenue

11/25/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Avenue

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.