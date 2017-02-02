Frostig Center to Host Dinner and Auction

Proceeds to benefit children with learning differences

The Frostig Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children with learning differences, will hold its benefit dinner on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Altadena Town & Country Club.

Guests will enjoy an evening of dining, inspiring performances, a silent auction, and a live auction. NBC4 Southern California reporter Patrick Healy will be the master of ceremonies. Proceeds from the event, “Frostig School: We Build Hope,” will support the Frostig School and its new learning center.

During the auctions, guests can bid on a tempting array of vacation getaways, jewelry, art work, culinary experiences and much more. Frostig is especially pleased to offer guests a chance to win a private, in-home concert performed by an ensemble of musicians from the Los Angeles Philharmonic and other local symphonies. Other auction items include a sculpture by Frank Gehry, a guitar signed by the cast of Nashville, an African safari and stays at vacation homes in Nantucket, the Florida Keys, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Italy.

“The benefit is a fun and uplifting evening for everyone,” said Frostig’s Executive Director, Dean Conklin. “It’s a moment to celebrate and support the students who attend Frostig School.”

Frostig School enrolls 125 students in grades 1-12 who have learning differences such as dyslexia, auditory processing disorders, ADHD, and high functioning autism. Frostig School draws students from throughout the greater Los Angeles area with its strong academic curriculum, robust arts program, and on-site clinical services.

The benefit begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Altadena Town & Country Club, 2290 Country Club Drive in Altadena. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased by calling The Frostig Center at (626) 791-1255.