Friends of the Sierra Madre Library Best Used Book Sale Oct. 6 & 7

The Friends of the Sierra Madre Library announce that the October Book Sale will be held Friday, Oct. 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Featured in the Basement will be the Edward Gorey book collection, and some wonderful books on Ceramics and Pottery as well as “Coffee Table” books on Art, Cooking, History and Contemporary Culture. Look for a BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE SALE (of equal or lesser value) on our cookbook, gardening, decorating, and craft shelves. (Sorry—not on Table Books.)

The Parking Lot will have a wide variety of teacher materials and resources, including black-line masters, integrated units and reference sets. In addition, there will be a huge selection of children’s books priced from $.25 – $1.00 in the parking lot. Popular Bargain Books will sell for only $1.00 each and small paperbacks $.25 each or 5/$1.00.

The sale takes place behind the library in the Parking Lot and Basement at 440 West Sierra Madre Blvd. All proceeds benefit the services, acquisitions and programs of the Sierra Madre Library.