Friends of the Sierra Madre Library Annual Silent Auction

The Friends of the Sierra Madre Library Silent Auction will take place from Nov. 1-28, 2017 at the library. Featured are many interesting and collectible books, including some signed, first, and limited editions. Items include Tour Of The World In Eighty Days, by Jules Verne, a 1947 First Printing edition of The Treasure Of The Sierra Madre, and many more.

The books will be in the Display Case in the main room of the library and will be available for inspection from 1 -2 p.m. on Saturdays, Nov. 4, 11, 18, and Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. A full listing of Auction books can be found on the website listed below.

Bids may be entered in the notebook on the service counter. The highest bidder at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 will be the winner.

The Friends of the Sierra Madre Library is a non-profit organization and all proceeds benefit the Sierra Madre Library. For more information visit the Sierra Madre Library on Facebook, or at their website: www.sierramadrelibraryfriends.org.