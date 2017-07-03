Fourth of July Preparation for Pasadena Pet Owners

Pasadena Humane Society urges pet owners to keep pets indoors with current ID tag

The Fourth of July is a time of celebration, but we must not forget our furry, animal friends during the festivities. The noise from fireworks can frighten dogs or even cause them to flee. In fact, more dogs are lost on the 4th of July than any other day of the year. Here are some tips to help keep your pets safe and happy this Independence Day.

Identification

Current identification is your pet’s best ticket home. Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with a current ID tag and dog license, and get your pet microchipped.

Noise

Fireworks scare many animals. Try playing calming music, use essential oils, or pick up a Thundershirt at the PHS Shelter Shop.

Indoors

The safest place for your pets on the Fourth of July is inside your home. Dogs and cats who get easily scared by loud noises are more likely to run away. Never take your dog to a fireworks display.

Busy Bee

Calm your pets with activities that take their mind off of the noise. Distract a kitty with an engaging wand toy. Provide a pup with his favorite chew toy or a bully stick. Be sure to burn off excess energy by taking your dog for a walk before the fireworks start.

PHS animal control officers will be on the lookout for lost and scared pets throughout the holiday week. If your pet does get lost, please visit the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA daily, and regularly visit pasadenahumane.org to view all animals currently housed at the shelter. The online list is updated hourly.

The Pasadena Humane Society will be closed for general business on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, but staff will be available to take in stray pets. The shelter will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 to reunite lost pets with their families. Animal control officers will be available around the clock for animal-related emergencies in our animal control contract cities. Please call (626) 792-7151 for assistance.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!