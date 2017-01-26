Fat Cat Gets Into ‘Oval Office’

Pasadena Humane Society inaugurates diet, exercise plan for chubby tabby.

With all eyes turned to the nation’s capital, the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is set to inaugurate the “Corpulent Cat Room,” a living space for larger than life felines in the shelter’s Neely Cat Center. The first cat to assume the office is 30-pound William Meoward Taft, a stray, gray tabby named after America’s portly 27th President.

Seven-year-old Taft was found strolling the streets of Pasadena over the weekend. When he was brought to the shelter, it was soon discovered he was too big to fit into a conventional shelter cage. Staff jumped to action to find more stately accommodations for this tubby tabby, eventually setting him up in a staff office with his own bed, food, water, and access to a presidential, en suite litterbox.

The medical team at the Pasadena Humane Society has put Taft on a prescription diet to begin trimming him down. He has been prescribed a regular exercise routine as well, to help him slowly and safely lose extra pounds.

A healthy weight for a domestic cat is between eight to ten pounds. However, it is estimated that over 50 percent of American dogs and cats are overweight or obese. Obese cats are more likely to suffer from diabetes, heart disease, liver failure, arthritis and a host of other medical issues.

“We were shocked at the size of this kitty,” says Julie Bank, President and CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society. “It’s important to remember that pet obesity is a real problem. Like humans, pets need to be fed a balanced diet and receive daily exercise to thrive.”

If you suspect your pet might be packing a few extra pounds, it is best to work closely with a veterinarian to get them back on the right track. Sudden changes in diet and activity level can be dangerous, so a slow and professionally-monitored approach is always recommended.

As for tubby Taft, he is now looking for new family who will help him achieve his campaign goals for 2017. Interested parties can email adoptions@pasadenahumane.org or call (626) 792-7151 to find out more information about bringing this presidential pussycat home with you.

To make a donation to help more animals like Taft, visit pasadenahumane.org/donate.