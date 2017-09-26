An Evening for the Station: A Night of Magic to Benefit Union Station Homeless Services

A Night of Magic helps bring people a life of dignity and a safe place to call home

For nearly two decades, an Evening for the Station has delivered incredible entertainment in support of Union Station Homeless Services. This year, prepare to be enchanted as Union Station presents its 18th annual Evening for the Station: A Night of Magic on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at The Rose in Pasadena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Evening for the Station, which will be attended by over 300 community, business and civic leaders, will offer a night of magic from L.A.’s top talent and an inspiring testimonial from a formerly homeless program alumnus.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at unionstationhs.org/efts2017 or by calling (626) 240-4550. Admission includes a magical performance and buffet dinner. 100% of all funds raised will support Union Station’s life-changing programs.

Featured Magicians:

– Mike Caveney’s performance is always unique. Each of his original routines is perfectly suited to his dry comedic wit. He doesn’t tell jokes but you won’t stop laughing and when something amazing happens, it isn’t just a trick, it’s a miracle. Prepare to be entertained by his wit and skill as Mike hosts the Evening for the Station!

– Chef Anton is an award-winning expert with the pool cue, and a noted magician whose performance includes a unique mixture of magic, hustling tricks and billiard trick shots. Because of his unique style, he was the first ever billiard trick shot artist invited to a special evening performance at the noted Magic Castle.

– Johnny Ace Palmer specializes in close-up magic. He was voted Best Close-Up Magician at the Magic Castle™ in Hollywood by the Academy of Magical Arts two years in a row. Ladies and gentlemen, keep your eyes wide open as we welcome the close-up magic of World Champion Magician… Johnny Ace Palmer!

– Tina Lenert is a magician, mime and harpist. She has performed worldwide and is known for combining elements of pantomime and magic. For many years she has been a regular performer at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, where she has been voted Stage Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts.