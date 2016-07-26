Equestrians Set To Ride in 2017 Rose Parade®

Tournament of Roses® 2017 President Brad Ratliff has proudly announced that 20 outstanding equestrian groups will ride in the 128th Rose Parade presented by Honda. The theme of the 2017 parade will be: “Echoes of Success.”
The equestrian groups selected are (listed alphabetically):
– First Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment (Fort Hood, Texas).
– Backcountry Horsemen of California – Mid-Valley Unit (Sonora).
– Budweiser Clydesdales (St. Louis, Mo.).
– California Highway Patrol Mounted Patrol Unit (Sacramento).
– Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse (Bakersfield).
– Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team (Altadena).
– Mane Attraction Equestrian Drill Team (Riverside).
– Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament (Buena Park).
– The New Buffalo Soldiers (Shadow Hills).
-The Norco Cowgirls & The Little Miss Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Norco).
– Philippine Scouts Heritage Society – U.S. Army’s 26th Cavalry Regiment (Los Angeles).
– Santa Barbara County Sheriff Mounted Enforcement Unit (Santa Barbara).
– Scripps Miramar Saddlebreds (San Diego).
– Seven Oaks Farm Miniature Therapy Horses (Hamilton, Ohio).
– Spirit of the West Riders (Leona Valley).
– Union Rescue Mission (Los Angeles).
– United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard (Barstow).
– Valley Hunt Club (Pasadena).
– Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society (San Diego).
– Wells Fargo Stagecoaches (Los Angeles).
Equestrians participating in the Rose Parade showcase a variety of breeds, as well as unique tack and costumes. All riders must have previous parade riding experience.
In addition to riding in the five and a half mile-long Rose Parade route on Jan. 2, these equestrian groups are invited to take part in Equestfest presented by Wells Fargo, which will take place Dec. 30 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. During Equestfest, groups perform trick riding, drills, dancing and roping skills, and attendees can walk through the stables and speak with the riders.
It is shameful what Budweiser does to their horses. They mutilate them…hacking off their tails…healthy tissue and bone that the horse actually needs and uses, just amputated and thrown away. Sickening.
This kind of mutilation is called “tail docking”. The average adult horse has 18 vertebra in their tails…Budweiser cuts off 15 of those leaving the animal with just a tiny, useless stub. Some of these horses are forced to live with chronic or phantom pain throughout their life.
Imagine you are covered with mosquitos or wasps…but cannot move your arms to brush them off. That is what these horses have to deal with. Their tail is gone so they are not able to even brush away flies.
Docking of horses’ tails was originally performed for safety reasons when horses were harnessed for activities such as hauling, logging or pulling carriages (Tozzini, 2003). The rationale given for this was to prevent possible difficulties in controlling a horse whose tail had tangled in the harness or reins (Tozzini, 2003; Lefebvre et al, 2007).
However, not all draught horses are docked and the inconsistent application of the practice implies that these horses can be managed adequately without the need to remove the tail. Simple and practical alternatives, such as plaiting or bandaging the tail, are available if necessary.
The Animal Welfare Council of Belgium conducted a review and concluded that tail docking was not necessary for draft horses; consequently it supported a national ban. Docking has also been described as cosmetic in the veterinary literature.
Fourteen US states have banned it along with five Canadian provinces and 11 countries.
I have more information here: http://briarle2.wixsite.com/bantaildocking
The AAEP policy states, in part, that: “The American Association of Equine Practitioners is opposed to the alteration of the tail of the horse for cosmetic or competitive purposes.”
From the United States Humane Society: “We agree that unless medically indicated for the horse’s health, this procedure is unnecessary and limits natural movement of the tail, to the extent that it cannot be used to fend off flies and biting insects and prevents horses from displaying mental and physiological states of mind.” – Marty Irby, Senior Director of Rural Outreach and Equine Protection, The Humane Society of the US.
Please, stop supporting this cruelty toward horses. As long as you showcase them, Budweiser will continue to mutilate their horses.