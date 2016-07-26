Equestrians Set To Ride in 2017 Rose Parade®

Tournament of Roses® 2017 President Brad Ratliff has proudly announced that 20 outstanding equestrian groups will ride in the 128th Rose Parade presented by Honda. The theme of the 2017 parade will be: “Echoes of Success.”

The equestrian groups selected are (listed alphabetically):

– First Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment (Fort Hood, Texas).

– Backcountry Horsemen of California – Mid-Valley Unit (Sonora).

– Budweiser Clydesdales (St. Louis, Mo.).

– California Highway Patrol Mounted Patrol Unit (Sacramento).

– Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse (Bakersfield).

– Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team (Altadena).

– Mane Attraction Equestrian Drill Team (Riverside).

– Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament (Buena Park).

– The New Buffalo Soldiers (Shadow Hills).

-The Norco Cowgirls & The Little Miss Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Norco).

– Philippine Scouts Heritage Society – U.S. Army’s 26th Cavalry Regiment (Los Angeles).

– Santa Barbara County Sheriff Mounted Enforcement Unit (Santa Barbara).

– Scripps Miramar Saddlebreds (San Diego).

– Seven Oaks Farm Miniature Therapy Horses (Hamilton, Ohio).

– Spirit of the West Riders (Leona Valley).

– Union Rescue Mission (Los Angeles).

– United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard (Barstow).

– Valley Hunt Club (Pasadena).

– Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society (San Diego).

– Wells Fargo Stagecoaches (Los Angeles).

Equestrians participating in the Rose Parade showcase a variety of breeds, as well as unique tack and costumes. All riders must have previous parade riding experience.

In addition to riding in the five and a half mile-long Rose Parade route on Jan. 2, these equestrian groups are invited to take part in Equestfest presented by Wells Fargo, which will take place Dec. 30 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. During Equestfest, groups perform trick riding, drills, dancing and roping skills, and attendees can walk through the stables and speak with the riders.