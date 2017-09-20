Easy Editing With Jessica Lourey: Hacks to Supercharge Your Writing on Oct. 8

This game-changing one-hour session covers meta editing (“re-seeing” your work to deepen and strengthen the writing) as well as nuts and bolts line editing, including introducing the ARISE (action, romance and humor, information, suspense, and emotion) method for evaluating the strength of your scenes. In addition, author and writing professor Jess Lourey covers the importance of: reading your work out loud to evaluate grammar, consistency, voice, and word choice; ending each chapter with a hook; replacing dialogue tags with movement; and a discussion of whether or not to hire a professional freelance editor. Bring 10 pages of your manuscript for practice.

Event info: Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: So. Pasadena Library, Community Room, 1100 Oxley St., South Pasadena, 91030

Admission: Free

www.http://sistersincrimela.com

Phone number: 323-822-1864