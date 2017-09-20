Community

Easy Editing With Jessica Lourey: Hacks to Supercharge Your Writing on Oct. 8

Learn how to improve your writing with this free editing session. – Courtesy photo

This game-changing one-hour session covers meta editing (“re-seeing” your work to deepen and strengthen the writing) as well as nuts and bolts line editing, including introducing the ARISE (action, romance and humor, information, suspense, and emotion) method for evaluating the strength of your scenes. In addition, author and writing professor Jess Lourey covers the importance of: reading your work out loud to evaluate grammar, consistency, voice, and word choice; ending each chapter with a hook; replacing dialogue tags with movement; and a discussion of whether or not to hire a professional freelance editor. Bring 10 pages of your manuscript for practice.

Event info: Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017

Time:  2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: So. Pasadena Library, Community Room, 1100 Oxley St., South Pasadena, 91030

Admission: Free

www.http://sistersincrimela.com

Phone number: 323-822-1864

September 20, 2017

About Author

Pasadena Independent Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community

Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching