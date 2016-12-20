The Do’s and Don’ts of the 2017 Rose Parade and Bowl Game

Everything you need to know

– Overnight camping is permitted on parade route only on night of Jan. 1, 2017.

– A position on the sidewalk may be maintained along the parade route beginning at noon Jan. 1. All persons and property, such as blankets, chairs and personal items, must remain on the curb until 11 p.m., after which parade spectators may move out to the blue “Honor Line” but not past it.

– Small, professionally manufactured barbecues elevated at least 1 foot off ground are allowed on parade route and must be 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles. A fire extinguisher must be readily available at all times.

– Bonfires and fireworks are prohibited.

– Minors under 18 may be on the parade route from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. only if supervised by an adult.

– Dress for cold weather! Children and seniors may need extra layers of clothing to avoid hypothermia.

Remember hats and gloves.

– Drink healthy fluids and consume nourishing meals to avoid dehydration.

– “See Something, Say Something!” Call (626) 744-4241.

– For life-threatening emergencies, call 911. Remain calm; listen to all questions asked; provide short answers and know the address or easily identified landmarks from where you are calling.

– Use common sense; celebrate responsibly and always designate a driver!

– Appearance in the parade is prohibited for anyone not approved by the Tournament of Roses. Anyone attempting to interfere with parade or game is subject to arrest.

– The parade route and stadium are “No Drone Zones” and aircraft is subject to being impounded.

– Tents, ladders, sofas or boxes are prohibited on parade route. Unoccupied chairs are not allowed and will be removed from parade route.

– No items may be sold along the parade route without a City permit. Selling space along the parade route, other than grandstand seating, is illegal.

– It is illegal to buy, sell or give away horns.

– No public areas, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, streets, ramps may be cordoned or roped off.

– Only officially certified and properly identified service animals are recommended along the parade or at game; keep all other pets safe at home!

– Throwing any object into the parade or at the game is dangerous and prohibited. Violators can be cited and property seized.

– No unauthorized parking. Vehicles blocking emergency travel lanes or parked in restricted areas at parade or near stadium will be towed at the owner’s expense, no exceptions. Pay attention to where you park and double check for temporary No Parking signs and other restrictions.

– No open containers of alcohol are permitted on public streets, sidewalks and all other public areas along parade route. Violators may be cited or arrested.

– Do not support unlicensed or unpermitted food vendors on parade route or in stadium parking lots. All vendors must display valid health permits.

– Smoking of any kind is prohibited along parade route or at stadium. Sale, possession and use of illegal drugs will not be tolerated.

– Stadium enforces a clear bag police for entrance to game. Go to www.rosebowlstadium.com for tailgating rules and clear bag policy.

– Allow for extra time to both enter and exit stadium and for parking.

