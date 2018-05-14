Community

City of Pasadena Honors Its Fallen Police Officers & Fire Fighters

The 2018 Pasadena Police and Fire Memorial will honor the seven Pasadena Police Officers and ten Firefighters who have lost their lives serving the community. -Courtesy photo/Pasadena Police Department

On Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., the City of Pasadena will host the 2018 Pasadena Police and Fire Memorial in front of Pasadena City Hall. This is the 7th year that City Officials, Police and Fire personnel, and community members will honor Pasadena’s first responders who died in the line of duty serving the people that live, work, and visit in Pasadena.

This City recognized event will include brief speeches from Mayor Terry Tornek, Police Chief John E. Perez, and Fire Chief Bertral Washington. A joint Police and Fire Color Guard Team will present the Colors, Deputy Fire Chief Jon Trautwein will play T.A.P.S., Firefighter Todd Witt will perform Amazing Grace on bagpipes, Monet Bagneris (daughter of City Attorney Michele Bagneris) will sing the National Anthem, and Pasadena High School Choir will grace us with a mixed ensemble. The ceremony will also include the ceremonial Law Enforcement 21-Gun Salute and Fire Service Ringing of the Bell. Family members of the fallen heroes will be honored with a public reading of their loved ones’ names and year of passing. This tribute is important to the many families who return year-after-year. To date, seven Pasadena Police Officers and ten Firefighters have lost their lives serving the community.

During 2017 in the United States, 135 police officers died in Line of Duty Deaths (46 by gunfire) and 69 firefighter fell to on-duty fatalities. Pasadena’s memorial is one of many across the country hosted during National Police Week. Community members are encouraged to attend and support local public safety personnel who serve their communities with distinction every day.

