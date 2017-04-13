Cinco De Mayo Fiesta at Pasadena Senior Center May 6

¡Olé! The Cinco de Mayo fiesta will be celebrated on Seis de Mayo – Saturday, May 6 – from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

Festive decorations will fill the Scott Pavilion as Grupo performs traditional Mexican music and participants dine on chicken and beef tacos, rice, beans, chips and salsa from Karmen’s Katering.

The cost is only $10 for members and $12 for non-members of all ages. Prepaid reservations are due at the Welcome Desk by Thursday, May 4.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.