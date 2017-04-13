Community

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta at Pasadena Senior Center May 6

– Courtesy photo

¡Olé! The Cinco de Mayo fiesta will be celebrated on Seis de Mayo – Saturday, May 6 – from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

Festive decorations will fill the Scott Pavilion as Grupo performs traditional Mexican music and participants dine on chicken and beef tacos, rice, beans, chips and salsa from Karmen’s Katering.

The cost is only $10 for members and $12 for non-members of all ages. Prepaid reservations are due at the Welcome Desk by Thursday, May 4.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

April 13, 2017

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Cinco De Mayo Fiesta at Pasadena Senior Center May 6”

  1. Charmaine Nelson says:
    April 17, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Please change the day of the week to Saturday. We really appreciate the online publicity. Just need the day Saturday. Thank you.

    Reply

