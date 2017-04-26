Community

Chinese Language, Calligraphy Classes Offered at Pasadena Senior Center

– Courtesy photo

 

Back by popular demand, Chinese Calligraphy and Chinese Language will be offered again to members of the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Mondays, May 8 to July 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be combined in one course. The first hour will focus on speaking and pronunciation of Mandarin Chinese; the second hour will be spent on writing and calligraphy skills.

The nine-week class will be taught by Dr. Yang Ho-chin, a retired university professor with more than 20 years of experience teaching Chinese language, culture, history and calligraphy. Born in Jiangxi Province, Yang was raised in China and educated in Taiwan and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

The cost is only $20 plus a required textbook. Class size is limited to 10 students. Stop by the Welcome Desk to sign up.

For more information about the Pasadena Senior Center visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, nonprofit organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and over in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.

April 26, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


You may also like

Pasadena Senior Center Offers Chinese Language and Calligraphy Classes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching