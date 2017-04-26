Chinese Language, Calligraphy Classes Offered at Pasadena Senior Center

Back by popular demand, Chinese Calligraphy and Chinese Language will be offered again to members of the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Mondays, May 8 to July 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be combined in one course. The first hour will focus on speaking and pronunciation of Mandarin Chinese; the second hour will be spent on writing and calligraphy skills.

The nine-week class will be taught by Dr. Yang Ho-chin, a retired university professor with more than 20 years of experience teaching Chinese language, culture, history and calligraphy. Born in Jiangxi Province, Yang was raised in China and educated in Taiwan and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

The cost is only $20 plus a required textbook. Class size is limited to 10 students. Stop by the Welcome Desk to sign up.

For more information about the Pasadena Senior Center visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, nonprofit organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and over in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.