Celebrate ‘All Things British’ at Sierra Madre’s British Home

Enjoy a Bit o’ Britain at the June Faire

The British Home will be holding its 2018 June Faire on Saturday, June 9th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This family-friendly event celebrating “All Things British “ is held annually in June on a Saturday at Sierra Madre’s graceful non-profit independent and assisted living facility for seniors. Admission is free.

Colorful booths, boutiques, and refreshment stands situated on the beautiful 3 acre campus will offer hand-made arts and crafts, books, collectibles, personal accessories, and decorative items for sale. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the support of the British Home.

Refreshments include something for everyone–bangers on a bun, ploughman’s lunch, home-baked breads and pastries, strawberries and ice cream, and more. An outdoor Victorian Tea Room will be open for fairgoers to enjoy a leisurely “cuppa” and delicious English sweets and savories.

Enjoy traditional Irish and Scottish dances performed by adults and youngsters on the upper lawn during the afternoon.

A congenial British Bobby and Beefeater will be strolling the grounds, happy to have their photo snapped, or to be included in a “selfie.”

One of the most popular Faire features is the Raffle Booth, where tickets may be purchased to enter the $1,000 Grand Prize Raffle. The first, second and third place winners, who need not be present, are announced at the conclusion of the Faire.

The British Home is located at 647 Manzanita Avenue in Sierra Madre, a residential area, with parking along Ramona and Manzanita Avenues, as well as on the side streets. For more information, please call (626) 355-7240 or visit our website.