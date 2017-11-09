Alibaba Pictures and Pasadena Community Foundation to Host Red Carpet Event

Screening of short films supporting local non-profit organizations

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (“Alibaba Pictures”) and the Pasadena Community Foundation (“PCF”) recently announced that they will co-host a major premiere event on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Huntington Library’s Rothenberg Hall to raise awareness in the Pasadena community and the Greater Los Angeles area and support local non-profit organizations.

In January 2017, Alibaba Pictures and PCF announced a partnership to support nine local non-profit organizations with the launch of the ‘Big Heart Small Film’ short film competition. Nine aspiring filmmakers were selected and matched with the non-profits to create short films featuring the critical work of these organizations and to raise awareness of the vibrant philanthropic efforts in the Pasadena community. Winning finalists and their films will be announced and honored at the event.

The competition was judged by a group of prominent entertainment industry leaders including directors, Steven Spielberg (“Jaws,” “Jurassic Park”); John Lee Hancock (“Saving Mr. Banks,” “The Founder”); and D.J. Caruso (“Disturbia,” “Eagle Eye”); producer, Don Hahn (“Beauty & the Beast”); actor and entrepreneur, Billy Zane (“Titanic”); President, Alibaba Pictures Group Limited, Wei Zhang; Head of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television’s Producers Program, Denise Mann; Chairman and CEO of East West Bank, Dominic Ng. The event will be hosted by John Horn (KPCC’s “The Frame”).

“We are very pleased to showcase these powerful stories of ‘doing good’ in Pasadena,” explains Jennifer DeVoll, CEO of Pasadena Community Foundation. “At PCF, we’re a proud steward of charitable funds that support good work in this community. Our collaboration with Alibaba Pictures highlights the importance of supporting what you love, where you live. We look forward to celebrating the creativity of aspiring filmmakers and the incredible stories of Pasadena organizations.”

“Alibaba believes in a culture of giving back to society and our local communities,” said Wei Zhang, President of Alibaba Pictures Group Limited. “Alibaba has launched or participated in many charitable projects, covering education, environment, health, anti-poverty, among others. When we named Pasadena as Alibaba Pictures’ North American headquarters, we wanted to give back to the community where we live and work. Our hope is that Big Heart Small Film inspires other individuals to find causes they are passionate about and to make an impact.”

The participating Pasadena non-profits and filmmakers include (note, only the winning films will be shown on Thursday, Nov. 16):

– Arroyo’s & Foothills Conservancy – Angela Liu

– Five Acres – Dmitry Kharchuk & Xueru Tang

– Pasadena Playhouse – Xinxuan (Demi) Zhong

– AbilityFirst – Eva Ye

– Flintridge Center – Jiayuan Liu

– Huntington Senior Care Network – Muqing Li

– Pasadena Police Activities League (PAL) – Qingge Gao

– Professional Child Development Associates – Siyu (Taro) Wei

– Union Station Homeless Services – Rui Cui

For more information about the Big Hearts Small Film event and competition, please visit: https://www.bigheartsmallfilm.org/.

About Pasadena Community Foundation

The Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF) is a tax-exempt public charity created by and for the people of Pasadena. Managing over $70 million in charitable assets, PCF works with individuals, families and organizations to establish philanthropic funds, invests and builds endowment funds and provides grants to local non-profits. PCF focuses on six areas of local interest: arts and culture, education, environment, health, human services, and youth. Dedicated to growth and posterity, PCF is Pasadena’s permanent endowment for public good.

About Alibaba Pictures Group Limited

Alibaba Pictures, headquartered in Pasadena, is an Internet-driven movie and television entertainment powerhouse. The company’s operations integrate the full entertainment value chain, including investment and financing, content sourcing and production, promotion and distribution, as well as cinema services. Alibaba Pictures has invested in the production of movies such as Ferry Man, Three Lives Three Worlds Ten Miles of Peach Blossom and Ao Jiao Yu Pian Jian. It has also invested in international film projects such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Star Trek Beyond, Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation, and REAL starring popular Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun. Alibaba Pictures has also partnered with Skydance Media to finance and produce the WWII-themed feature film Flying Tigers, for which renowned Hollywood screenwriter Randall Wallace is on board write the script. Meanwhile, it has an upcoming TV series and movie Swords of Legends 2.