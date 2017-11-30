Pet of the Week: Carly (A442971)

Carly (A442971) is a sweet and docile bunny. She’s easy to handle and enjoys being petted. Carly was found as a stray in San Marino. Soon after arriving at the shelter, she gave birth to a litter of kits. Mom and babies headed to a foster home, where they were raised by one of our caring volunteers. Carly is now back at the shelter and ready to find a forever home of her own.

The adoption fee for rabbits is $35. All rabbits are spayed or neutered and microchipped before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

Call the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA at (626)-792-7151 to ask about A442971, or visit at 361 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email. Directions and photos of all pets can be found at pasadenahumane.org.