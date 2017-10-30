Sierra Madre Playhouse Hosts Ugly Lamp Contest Starting November 8th

In celebration of Sierra Madre Playhouse’s upcoming production of A Christmas Story, the Playhouse is holding the Ugly Lamp Contest. Winners of the Ugly Lamp Contest will receive tickets to A Christmas Story, Ugly Lamp Christmas ornaments, or other festive items.

Sierra Madre Playhouse will be accepting lamps as contest entries on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Multiple lamps can be entered on separate registration forms. Lamps can be entered in either of two categories: found or made.

All lamps must be in safe working condition and they must be handed over to a Playhouse representative. Lamps cannot be left on the front step.

Registration for the contest must be completed at www.sierramadreplayhouse.org by Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

Voting for the lamps will commence on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon and close on Saturday, Nov. 18 at midnight, at www.sierramadreplayhouse.org and at Sierra Madre Playhouse’s Facebook events page at.

Live voting will also take place in the Playhouse lobby before performances on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18.

Winners of the contest will be announced at the Playhouse on Sunday, Nov. 19 before the 2:30 matinee of A Christmas Story. Winners do not need be present. Results will also be posted on the Playhouse Facebook page on November 20 at 3:00 p.m.

Lamps will be released for pick up by contestants on Sunday, November 19th at 5:30 pm. Arrangements for pick up to be made in advance with contest organizers at SMP.

About A Christmas Story:

A Christmas Story, adapted for the stage by Philip Grecian, is based on the screenplay by Jean Shepherd, Bob Clark and Leigh Brown, and on the book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd. Directed by Christian Lebano. Produced for Sierra Madre Playhouse by Estelle Campbell and Christian Lebano. Young Ralphie Parker and his family experience their most memorable Christmas, with Ralphie in pursuit of his dreamed-about Christmas present: a Red Ryder BB air rifle. At Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. There is ample free parking behind the Playhouse. Nov. 17- Dec. 31, 2017. Admission: $36 general; $33 seniors (65+); $25 youth (to age 21). Contact venue for show times. Reservations: (626) 355-4318. Online ticketing: www.sierramadreplayhouse.org.