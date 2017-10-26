Community

Pasadena Crop Walk Hosts Event to Help End World Hunger

Pasadena Crop Walk takes place Sunday, October 29. – Courtesy photo Amber Blake / CWS

Join Pasadena Crop Walk this Sunday, October 29, at St. Elizabeth Church  1879 N. Lake Ave. in Altadena, CA to help raise funds to end hunger at home and around the world.  Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will benefit the work of Church world Services  work to fight hunger globally and 25 percent of funds raised will benefit local food pantries including Foothill Unity Center, Friends In Deed, Holy Family Giving Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, and ACT’s Food Pantry and Bad Weather Shelter.

The Pasadena Crop walk has been going on for more than 30 years and is one of the top Crop walks in the country. There are teams from many local churches and  private schools including  Mayfield, Westridge, and Flintridge Prep.

For more information, please visit the website at https://www.crophungerwalk.org/pasadenaca/.

 

October 26, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community

Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching