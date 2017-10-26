Pasadena Crop Walk Hosts Event to Help End World Hunger

Join Pasadena Crop Walk this Sunday, October 29, at St. Elizabeth Church 1879 N. Lake Ave. in Altadena, CA to help raise funds to end hunger at home and around the world. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will benefit the work of Church world Services work to fight hunger globally and 25 percent of funds raised will benefit local food pantries including Foothill Unity Center, Friends In Deed, Holy Family Giving Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, and ACT’s Food Pantry and Bad Weather Shelter.

The Pasadena Crop walk has been going on for more than 30 years and is one of the top Crop walks in the country. There are teams from many local churches and private schools including Mayfield, Westridge, and Flintridge Prep.

For more information, please visit the website at https://www.crophungerwalk.org/pasadenaca/.