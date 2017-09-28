37 Finalists Compete for the Tournament of Roses® 2018 Royal Court

Before the final round of interviews, the 37 finalists for the 2018 Royal Court took a group photo on the front steps of Tournament House.

Nearly 1,000 people participated in the interview process and seven of the 37 finalists will be named to the 2018 Royal Court on Oct. 2, 2017. The Tournament of Roses’ Queen and Court Committee made its selections based on a number of criteria including poise, speaking ability, academic achievement, youth leadership, and community and school involvement.

The 37 Royal Court Finalists are:

First row, from left: (#131) Ashley Mayo, La Salle High School; (#209) Katherine Beggs, Westridge School; (#699) Alexandra Artura, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy; (#196) Christine Echevarria, Pasadena High School; (#257) Heidi Silk, Maranatha High School; (#554) Bethany Easton, Mayfield Senior School; (#340) Elizabeth Chang, San Marino High School; (#179) Amalia Christodoulelis, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy; (#696) Hannah Franco, Mayfield Senior School.

Second row, from left: (#327) Jillian Carmenate, Pasadena High School; (#470) Julianne Lauenstein, La Cañada High School; (#102) Jennifer Wang, Arcadia High School; (#491) Ella Ancheta, Polytechnic School; (#469) Isabella Marez, La Salle High School; (#250) Trinity Moore, Maranatha High School; (#682) Sydney Pickering, Arcadia High School; (#15) Jayasri Krishnakumar, Flintridge Preparatory School; (#242) Siena Giljum, Westridge School.

Third row, from left: (#436) Sarah Johnson, Polytechnic School; (#488) Mia Valencia, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy; (#579) Jacqueline Gevorgian, La Cañada High School; (#18) Carly Horne, La Cañada High School; (#664) Emma Marcussen, Mayfield Senior School; (#193) Katharine Winschel, Mayfield Senior School; (#587) Mary Harmon, La Salle High School; (#271) Elyse Reed, Pasadena City College.

Top row, from left: (#261) Lauren Dundee, Laurel Springs; (#129) Zobria Brown, Blair HighSchool; (#401) Alina Giapis, Polytechnic School; (#404) Grace Carey, Polytechnic School; (#127) Lauren Buehner, Arcadia High School; (#338) Savannah Bradley, Pasadena High School; (#672) Georgia Cervenka, La Cañada High School; (#421) Elizabeth Shepherd, Polytechnic School; (#430) Lauren Goedde, Polytechnic School; (#621) Madeline Tupy, Mayfield Senior School; (#160) Samantha James, John Marshall Fundamental High School.

Upcoming Royal Court Event Dates:

Royal Court Announcement: Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, 9:00 a.m.

Location: Tournament House

100th Rose Queen Announcement and Coronation Ceremony: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

Presented by Citizens Business Bank

Location: Pasadena Playhouse