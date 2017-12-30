2018 Rose Parade Float Participants Announced

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has announced the 39 float entries that will participate in the 129th Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “Making A Difference,” on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

The floats, listed with the builder, are alphabetical by participating company or organization:

-24 Hour Fitness (AES)

-Ag PhD TV and Radio (AES)

-AIDS Healthcare Foundation (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-American Armenian Rose Float Association, Inc. (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-American Honda Motor Company (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-Burbank Tournament of Roses Association (Self-Built)

-Cal Poly Universities (Self-Built)

-China Airlines (AES)

-City of Alhambra, CA (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-City of Carson (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-City of Hope (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-City of Los Angeles (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-City of Riverside (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-City of Torrance (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-Dole Packaged Foods (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-Donate Life (Paradiso Parade Floats)

-Downey Rose Float Association (Self-Built)

-Farmers Insurance (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-Kaiser Permanente (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-Kiwanis International (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association (Self-Built)

-Lions Clubs International (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-Lucy Pet (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-Lutheran Laymen’s League (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-Miracle-Gro (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-Northwestern Mutual (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-Odd Fellows Rebekahs Rose Float (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-Rotary (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-Shriners Hospitals for Children (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-Sierra Madre Rose Float Association (Self-Built)

-Singpoli American BD (Paradiso Parade Floats)

-South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association (Self-Built)

-The Forum (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-The Grand Tour – An Amazon Prime Exclusive Series (Paradiso Parade Floats)

-The UPS Store, Inc. (Paradiso Parade Floats)

-Trader Joe’s (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-Underground Service Alert of Southern California (DIGALERT) (Fiesta Parade Floats)

-United Sikh Mission (Phoenix Decorating Company)

-Western Asset Management Company (Phoenix Decorating Company)

Also included among the 39 units will be floats representing the two teams that will play in the College Football Semifinal at the 104th Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual and the 2018 Royal Court float.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses’ Float Entries Committee oversees the selection process for the floats, with the Executive Committee having final approval over all entries.