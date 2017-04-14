2017 Mt. Wilson Trail Race (MWTR) – Youth Activities

It’s coming soon!! The Mt. Wilson Trail Race T-Shirt Design Contest Deadline, Kids Fun Run Training Days, and Kids Fun Run!!

Kids’ Fun Run T-Shirt Design Contest Submission Deadline April 18th!

Your own artwork can be specially featured on the 2017 Mount Wilson Trail Race Kids’ Fun Run T-Shirt! Youths in Kindergarten – 8th Grade are encouraged to submit their artwork for this contest. The winning entry will have their artwork displayed on the back of the Kids’ Fun Run T-shirt, be recognized at the Mount Wilson Trail Race and receive a t-shirt along with their design. Participation in the contest is absolutely free. Contest application and guidelines are available on the City’s Website, www.cityofsierramadre.com, on the Community Services Department page or at City Hall located at 232 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Applications are due by Tuesday, April 18th at 5:30 p.m.

MWTR Kids’ Fun Run Training Days April 29th and May 13th

Join past MWTR Women’s Race Winners, Sharon Pevsner and Jill Liston, as they prepare you for the Kids’ Fun Run. Training Days will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017 and Saturday, May 13, 2017 from at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Sierra Vista Park – Westside, 611 E. Sierra Madre Blvd. Learn basic running techniques, complete running drills, and take part in a question and answer session with the hosts. Participation in the training days is free and participants should bring running shoes and water.

Kids’ Fun Run May 23rd

Join the Sierra Madre Community Foundation for their 12th Annual 2017 Mount Wilson Trail Race Kids’ Fun Run. This 12-year-old tradition is a free event for youth ages 3-12 yrs. The Kids’ Fun Run will begin at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Youth will have the opportunity to run up and down Baldwin Avenue and finish under the same banner as Runners from MWTR. Youth 3-6 years of age will run a ½ mile course, while youth 7-12 will run the full mile. All participants must sign up and complete waivers with a parent or guardian beginning at 7:00 a.m. in Kersting Court. First 250 youth to sign up will receive a t-shirt and a ribbon for their participation!

For more information on any of the 2017 Mount Wilson Trail Race Youth Activities, please contact the Community Services Department at 626.355.5278/ ext. 703 or 704.