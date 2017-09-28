Sept. 29 – Oct. 5

Your Weekly Events

Sept. 29

Father Daughter Dance, Arcadia Community Center, Sept. 29 from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (365 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91016). Fathers, grandfathers and uncles, treat your princess to a night filled with fun and excitement while creating wonderful memories together. Come dressed in your most elegant attire for an evening featuring gourmet dining, a DJ, dancing, exciting games and activites. This event is for girls ages 4 to 13 and is $52 per couple, $12 for an additional daughter and will take place at the Arcadia Community Center. Advance registration is required. No registration will be taken on site. For more information, please call (626) 574-5113.

-ARCADIA

The Beatunes – Beatles Tribute Band, The Coffee Gallery Backstage, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. (2029 N. Lake, Altadena, CA 91001). The Beatunes bring together four of So. Cal’s top musicians – solely to honor and play as faithfully to the recordings as possible – the timeless and spirit-lifting music of The Beatles. The Beatunes continue to increase their repertoire and precision in replicating the sound of The Beatles. From the early “Fab Four” days to the final recordings, band members constantly search for new ways to bring more realism to the sound; every sound you hear at a Beatunes concert is played live by the band. Tickets are $20. For more information, please call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.

-PASADENA

Sept. 30

Arcadia Moon Festival, LA County Arboretum, Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (301 N Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy an autumn evening of Chinese music, dance, martial arts and storytelling at this celebration of the Chinese tradition of viewing the full moon at its brightest for the year. Tickets are $10 per person if purchased prior to the event and $14 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, please visit www.arboretum.org or call (626) 821-3222.

-ARCADIA

Photography of Jane McCrea, Gilb Museum, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (380 W Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). The Gilb Museum will be hosting, “Away From Home: Photography of Jane McCrea” from Sept. 30 to Dec. 30. An opening reception will take place on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. For more information, please call (626) 574-5440 or email museum@ArcadiaCA.gov.

-ARCADIA

Comfort, Hominess and Happiness – Unlocking the Secrets of Hygge, Arcadia Public Library, Sept. 30 from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). Have you discovered Hygge, the Danish secret to happy living? Join us as we learn to embrace this concept of coziness. Enjoying life’s little pleasures and, of course, happiness. No registration required. For more information, please contact (626) 821-5567.

-ARCADIA

Family Hike & Campout, Monrovia Canyon Park, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 (1200 N. Canyon Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Come bring your family, and hike and camp out with us! A BBQ dinner will be provided, along with a pancake breakfast the following morning. Come for the s’mores, day and night hike, story time with the library and fun-filled activities! All this fun while sleeping in tents under the stars! Please bring a tent that can fit in a 10×10 foot square, and sleeping bags. Spots are $40 each, with a maximum of four people per spot. For more information, please call Canyon Park Rangers at (626) 256-8155.

-MONROVIA

TEDxPasadenaWomen: “Rise, Ideas that Elevate,” The Huntington Library, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108). TEDxPasadenaWomen has a fantastic line-up of speakers who will make you think, laugh and cry. Most importantly, they will inspire you. These are the thinkers, the dreamers and the challengers of the status quo. They will bring everyone to their feet. “They will help us rise!” TEDxPasadenaWomen strongly believes in fostering learning, inspiration and wonder by promoting TED’s motto of “ideas worth spreading.” This is done by nurturing community relationships and continually working to stimulate positive change within the community. The goal is to serve, engage and empower undeserved communities, regardless of gender, and create space for those with voices more muted than our own. TEDxPasadenaWomen members, speakers and partners come from all over the globe, and its combined outreach and collaboration has a deep impact on community relationships, cooperative partnerships, public policy, knowledge, civic structures and political systems. Tickets are $125 and includes admission to the TEDxPasadenaWomen event, and food service for the day: breakfast, a boxed lunch, beverages and afternoon desserts. For more information, please email info@tedxpasadenawomen.com. To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/y8tktvfb.

-PASADENA

Docent-Led Family Nature Walks, Eaton Canyon Nature Center, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (1750 N Altadena Drive, Pasadena, CA 91107). Step outside into nature and join fellow walkers in the outdoors for a guided walk in Eaton Canyon Natural Area. This walk is geared to families, including small children, and everyone is welcome. Walking shoes, sunscreen, water and a hat are recommended. The walk is free to the public. Meet in front of the building. This event is co-sponsored by Eaton Canyon Nature Center Associates and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, and will take place every Saturday, weather permitting. For more information, please call (626) 398-5420 or visit www.ecnca.org/.

-PASADENA

Oct. 1

A Night to Honor Peg + Sue, LA County Arboretum, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Los Angeles County Arboretum presents “A Night to Honor Peg +Sue” to honor Peggy Rahn and Susan Kranwinkle for their ongoing support of the Arboretum Children’s Education Programs. This event will feature a specialty cocktail bar, craft beer and a provencal-inspired dinner. Please RSVP by Sept. 21. For more information, email brittany.fabeck@arboretum.org or by calling (626) 821-3237.

-ARCADIA

LA Chocolate Salon, Pasadena Convention Center, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (300 E Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101). The 10th annual LA Chocolate Salon returns to the Pasadena Convention Center. The event features the finest artisan, gourmet and premium chocolate. Sample and discover new and original chocolate flavors. Enjoy demonstrations, chef & author talks, wine tasting and beverage vendors, and interviews by TasteTv’s Chocolate Television program. Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Art (Pasadena campus) will be demonstrating chocolate modeling, the internationally-known culinary arts school represents over 100 years of culinary expertise, tradition and refinement. Tickets range from $10 to $25, and children under 6 years old are free (limited to two children per adult). To purchase tickets, go to http://www.lachocolatesalon.com/tickets/. For more information, please call (626) 793-2122 or visit www.visitpasadena.com/events/chocolate-salon/.

-PASADENA

89.3 KPCC Community Open House, KPCC’s Mohn Broadcast Center/Crawford Family Forum, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (474 S Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Join KPCC’s Community Open House! Take photos with your favorite public radio hosts and reporters (Larry Mantle, Alex Cohen and A Martinez), meet and mingle with fellow KPCC fans, enjoy food and drinks on us, enter to win giveaways, tour the broadcast studios and much more. KPCC loves meeting KPCC members and listeners. This is KPCC’s chance to get to know you, say thank you and show you a great time! Stop by for a quick visit, or stay for the day – there’s activities lined up for the entire family. See you there! To RSVP, please go to https://kpcc.ticketleap.com/community-open-house-2017/. The event is completely free. For more information, please contact (626) 583-5100 or visit www.scpr.org/events/2017/10/01/2406/community-open-house/.

-PASADENA

Ice House 57th Anniversary Show and Fundraiser, Ice House Comedy Club, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. (24 N Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). The Ice House Comedy Club is hosting its annual benefit for Hillsides, a Southern California foster care charity. The Ice House 57th Anniversary Show will feature the talents of Amir K of “Mad TV,” Bob Zany from “The Bob & Tom Show,” Eric “Smooth E” Schwarz from “The Tonight Show,” Orlando Leyba from “Gotham Comedy Live,” Jackie Fabulous from “StaannDUP” as well as a special guest. Each year the Ice House owner Bob Fischer organizes a special anniversary show and donates the proceeds to Hillsides. The evening raises money for a support group of Hillsides, the Hillsides Volunteer Network, which provides activities and field trips for the children who live in Hillsides Residential Treatment Services program. Tickets range from $25 to $75. To get tickets, go to http://icehousecomedy.com/event.cfm?id=495545&cart. For more information, please call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com.

-PASADENA

Oct. 2

Workshop: The Broadway Musical & America, Pasadena Playhouse, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. (39 S El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Broadway Musical & America is a riveting 10-week seminar that puts a spotlight on the American musical from “Oklahoma!” to “Hamilton.” This rare seminar offering, taught by Tony Award-winning producer and NYU professor Adam Epstein, puts the musical into focus as a distinctly American phenomenon and a form of cultural production which both influenced and was influenced by the American political landscape since the end of WWII. Learn more about the history behind your favorite works of musical theater, including, but not limited to “West Side Story,” “Cabaret,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “A Chorus Line,” “Annie,” “Rent,” “Hairspray,” “Wicked” and “Hamilton,” and how they shaped the American theater landscape. Tickets are $199 for members and $269 for non-members. Enroll now at http://bit.ly/2xeaAcU. For more information, please contact (626) 356-7529 or visit www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/event/broadway-musical-america/.

-PASADENA

Oct. 3

Tuesday Musicale Concert, Pasadena Central Library Auditorium, Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. (285 E Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91101). The opening concert of the new season for the Tuesday Musicale of Pasadena will be held at the Pasadena Central Library. On the program will be arias sung by Ruth Ridenour and Maria Del Pilar Gomez; three fantasy pieces by Schumann, played by Ann Levi, violin; Strauss songs sung by Virginia D’Auria, and a Beethoven trio played by Roberta Wilcox, violin, Nancy Friedman, cello, and Louise Earhart, piano. The event is handicapped accessible, and is completely free. For more information, please call (626) 797-1994 or visit tuesdaymusicaleofpasadena.blogspot.com/.

-PASADENA

Harvest Moon Celebration, Huntington Library, Oct. 3 from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108). The Huntington’s Harvest Moon Celebration commemorates the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, a beloved tradition celebrated by family and friends in Chinese, Vietnamese and other communities. Dating back more than 2,000 years, it marks the end of the summer harvest. The festival is a time to gather with loved ones outdoors, eat sweet moon cakes, admire the harvest moon and celebrate the abundance of life. The full moon is a symbol of prosperity, wholeness and reunion. Family and friends – no matter where they are in the world – can gaze upon and enjoy the same silver moon. Enjoy a special evening strolling in Liu Fang Yuan, one of the largest and most authentic Chinese gardens outside of China; sample delicious Chinese and Asian-inspired cuisine, and sip wine, beer, Baijiu and other beverages; listen to traditional Chinese music performed live by the lake featuring the Traditional Chinese Musical Ensemble of the Tianjin Dance and Song Theatre of China. This is an exclusive event with a limited number of tickets available; reserve your space early! For mobility-impaired guests, wheelchairs are available by advance registration by calling (626) 405-2123. Tickets range from $25 to $148. Please visit www.huntington.org/harvestmoon/ to order your tickets today!

-PASADENA

SGV Front Line Casual Speaker Dinner: The Soldiers Project “Veterans and Family Resiliency,” Legion Club of Pasadena, Oct. 3 from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (131 Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Soldiers Project provides free, confidential counseling to post 9/11 military members, veterans and their families. Counselors are licensed therapists volunteering their time as a community service. Join SGV Frontline for this free presentation and enjoy a casual dinner afterward with time to meet and share ideas. The dinner is donated by Green Street Restaurant. The event is completely free, and to register go to http://bit.ly/2jHxqGY. For more information, please call (818) 478-5740 or visit sgvfrontline.com/.

-PASADENA

Oct. 4

Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley Meet and Greet Coffee, Santa Anita Church Fireside Room, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. (226 Colorado Street, Arcadia, CA 91007). Are you interested in meeting new people, making new friends, exploring well-known landmarks and enjoying new activities? Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley, a social club, invites local residents to attend their October meeting. Newcomers and Friends of SGV’s “meet-and-greet” coffee will be held at the Fireside Room, Santa Anita Church. This general meeting is a great way to meet the members of Newcomers and Friends and learn about the club’s wide variety of daytime weekday, fun activities. Additional Newcomers and Friends’ mostly-daytime weekday activities include a Book Club, Bridge, Crafters, games (Bunco, Rummikub, etc.), hiking, Happy Hour, day trips, lunch brunch, Mah Jongg, meditation, movies, golf and wine tastings. For more information, please email sgbnewcomers@gmail.com. Or visit www.sgvnewcomers.com/.

-ARCADIA

Learn and Paint an Autumn Scene at Paint Night, Oh Mulberry Bush, Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (415 S Myrtle Ave., Unit B, Monrovia, CA 91016). Come celebrate autumn with us by bringing home a beautiful autumn masterpiece, created by you! Guided by a local professional artist – Margherite Crooks, you will be learning how to mix colors and create artwork that is perfect for the holiday season! Bring a friend, a date, a bottle or a bar of chocolate to this fun event. Class starts promptly at 6 p.m. Food and beverages are available to purchase at the café. Tickets are $35, with only adults allowed. Please rsvp by emailing us at ohmulberrybush@gmail.com.

-MONROVIA

Altadena Farmers’ Market, Loma Alta Park, Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena, CA 91001). This certified market has 30 booths selling fresh fruits and vegetables as well as prepared and pre-packaged food that may be enjoyed onsite at the market setting of Loma Alta Park. There’s also local crafts and music! Altadena Community Garden is the proud sponsor of the market. It is held every Wednesday, rain or shine! For more information, please email info@altadenafarmersmarket.com.

-PASADENA

Oct. 5

Book Buddies, Arcadia Public Library, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). A one-on-one reading program for kids ages 4 to 8 years old. Come hear stories from the library’s special read-aloud collection, read aloud by volunteer assisteens. Space is limited, so you must sign up to attend. Sign-ups begin Monday, Sept. 25. From 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., participants should sign up in-person and must show I.D. with proof of residency. From 11 a.m. onwards, registration is open in person or by phone. For more information, please call (626) 821-5567.

-ARCADIA

Monrovia Renewal Northwest Area Community Meeting, Community Center, Oct. 5 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (119 W. Palm Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Joni us for a community meeting to learn about construction in the Northwest part of town! Learn more about the Northwest section construction located west of Myrtle Ave. to the city limits between Colorado Blvd. and Hillcrest Blvd. This construction is part of Monrovia Renewal, the City’s multi-year initiative to address priority repairs to our aging water and sewer pipelines, water facilities, streets and sidewalks. Construction can be messy and inconvenient. However, we want to do all we can to minimize the disruption in your neighborhood. We thank you in advance for your patience through this project! For more information, please contact (626) 256-8246.

-MONROVIA

Annual Pasadena Police Foundation Breakfast, First Church of the Nazarene of Pasadena, Oct. 5 from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. (3700 E Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). Join Pasadena Police Foundation for the Annual Pasadena Police Foundation Breakfast emceed by Fritz Coleman. The breakfast is intended to give community members, the business community and friends an opportunity to meet with the Chief and hear about the current goals and accomplishments of the Pasadena Police Department. It is also an opportunity to see firsthand how the Pasadena Police Foundation supports the local police department. This year the foundation will also be honoring Officer Darrin Craddolph as Officer of the Year. Tickets are $65. To purchase tickets, please go to http://bit.ly/2wZsr93. For more information, call (626) 744-3987.

-PASADENA

7th Annual Ladies Night Out Pasadena, the Rose at Paseo Colorado, Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. (245 E Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101). Cancer Support Community Pasadena (CSCP) is proud to be celebrating 27 years of serving cancer patients and their families this year. Thanks to your continuing generosity, CSCP is able to offer these individuals a community of support at a time when they need it most. CSCP is returning to The Rose, Pasadena’s hot spot, to hold its Ladies Night Out, to celebrate “the women in our lies” who have been touched by cancer. Over 250 ladies from the Pasadena area are expected to attend, and enjoy an evening of delicious food, exciting raffle, games, prizes, live auction, dancing and fabulous live entertainment. For more information, please contact Danielle Gay at (626) 796-1083, or email d.gay@csppasadena.org or visit www.cscpasadena.org.

-PASADENA