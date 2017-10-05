Oct. 6 – Oct. 12

Editor’s Pick

The Much sought after Sunbeam Tiger- one of Britain’s finest example of a performance sports car from the 60’s-Courtesy Photo

Cats in the Garden!, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 301 North Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007) A collection of cat-inspired automobiles including Jaguars, Tigers and more as well as some returning favorites, cobras and mustangs, will captivate visitors as they admire these sleek cars amidst the garden setting. The cars will be spread throughout the Arboretum with the owners and drivers on hand to share the cars unique stories. Fun for all ages, the day-long event will feature kids’ activities including: a car-themed scavenger hunt, feline-inspired nature crafts and photo opportunities.

– ARCADIA

Oct. 6

Friends of the Arcadia Library Half Price Book Sale, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia, California 91006) Join the Arcadia Public Library for a free, open to the public book sale.

– ARCADIA

Oct. 7

Oct. 8

54th Annual Celebrate the Arts Show and Chalkfest, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle, Monrovia, CA 91016) This year’s “Art Takes Flight” theme will feature the following activities: displays and demonstrations by fine artists and chalk artists, kids art activities, Oktoberfest beer garden, live music and the Friends of the Monrovia Public Library book sale. Admission is free and open to the public.

– MONROVIA

Oct. 9

The Art of Norton Simon at the Museum Theater, Monday, October 9, 2017 from 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm (411 West Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91105) The Art of Norton Simon: Awarded “The Chris” at the 48th Annual Columbus International Film & Video Festival and The Gold Award for Arts/Culture at the Worldfest-Houston Festival, “The Art of Norton Simon” is a 30-minute documentary film by Charles and Davis Guggenheim. Narrated by the late Gregory Peck, the film recounts Norton Simon’s extraordinary success in business and his interest in art, both of which facilitated his becoming one of the world’s preeminent art collectors. Using archival photographs and film taken from private sources, Davis Guggenheim tells the story of Simon’s life through the recollections of the people who knew him best. Please note that screenings are occasionally canceled to accommodate special events. To confirm a specific screening time, please contact the Museum at (626) 449-6840 the day before your arrival. – PASADENA

Oct. 10

Free Guest Pass to Audit a Real Estate Class at Keller Williams Realty, Oct. 10 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (488 E. Santa Clara Suite 101 Arcadia, CA 91006) Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a real estate agent? Do you know what it takes to get your license in California? ADHI Schools has been providing the tools for students to reach their goals for over 10 years and now is your chance to come audit a class to see if this is the right fit for you. Visit online or call (888) 768-5285. www.adhischools.com.

– ARCADIA

Oct. 11

Pasadena’s second annual Coming Out Day Celebration, Oct. 11 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., (Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena CA 91101) This free event celebrates a safe coming-out environment as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) or as an ally. For more information, contact Te Jay McGrath, tmcgrath@cityofpasadena.net or (626) 744-6325.

– PASADENA

Oct. 12

San Gabriel Valley NAACP Meeting, Oct. 12 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. (Monrovia Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 119 W. Palm Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016) The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the largest civil rights organization in the United States. The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. All are welcome, this event is free. For more information, visit www.sgvnaacp.org or contact sgvyc@hotmail.com.

– MONROVIA