Nov.3 – Nov.9

Editor’s Pick

Music of World War II at Arcadia Community Center (365 Campus Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007) at 1:15 p.m. Arcadia Senior Services presents a patriotic program hosted by Larry Maurer, education and film historian in American music, to provide a variety of video segments and authentic music. This program is for individuals age 50 and over and tickets are $3. For more information, please contact Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130.

-ARCADIA

Your Weekly Events

Nov. 3

Dia De Los Muertos at Villa-Parke Community Center (363 Villa St. Pasadena, CA 91101) from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Join Villa-Park Community Center and the Armory Centers for the Arts in celebrating Dia de los Muertos, a holiday honoring the deceased. The event will features “ofrendas” (alters honoring the departed, dance performances, food and family friendly activities. For more information, please call the community center at (626) 744-6530.

-PASADENA

Circus Vargas at Santa Anita Park (285 W. Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91006) show times and ticket prices varies. Join Circus Vargas for their new original production: SteamCirque! until Nov. 14. Everyone of all ages will be able to enjoy the wacky and wonderful cast of characters that come alive in this exciting, science-fiction fantasy inspired circus odyssey. For more information, visit their website at www.circusvargas.com or call at 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861).

-ARCADIA

Nov.4

2017 Monrovia O2 Breathe Walk at Monrovia Library Park (321 S. Myrtle Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016) from 8:30 a.m. – noon. Join the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) to help raise funds and awareness towards pulmonary hypertension. The event is free but PHA asks that all attendees fundraise or make a personal donation. The funds will help provide hope to the PH community through support, education, research, advocacy and awareness. To register, visit their website at https://phassociation.org/events/.

-MONROVIA

Fundraising Dinner and Musical Military Tribute at the Arcadia Vietnam War Memorial (324 S. First Ave. Arcadia, CA 91006) beginning at 6 p.m. The Arcadia Women’s Club presents a fundraising dinner to help the Arcadia Vietnam War Memorial raise funds to install night-time lighting for the veteran’s monument in Arcadia County Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction, followed by the dinner at 7 p.m. with entertainment. Cost per person is a tax-deductible donation of $50. To RSVP, please call Joyce Platt at (626) 574-1303 or Cheryl Alberg at (626) 287-2831.

-ARCADIA

Nov. 5

The Walk to End Epilepsy at the Rose Bowl (1001 Rose Bowl Dr. Pasadena, CA 91103) from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Los Angeles to raise awareness and funds for care, advocacy, research, and education. The walk features a non-competitive 5K Run/Walk, family friendly activities and more. Registration is $25 per person 2 years and older and closes at noon on Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets are also available the day of the event. For additional information visit https://endepilepsy.org/.

-PASADENA

Winter Cactus Show and Sale at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens (301 N. Baldwin Ave. Arcadia, CA 91007) from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The San Gabriel Valley Cactus & Succulent Society presents the splendors of the fall and winter, and growing succulents and cacti rarely seen in summer shows. Some of the featured plants will include succulent pelargoniums, wild relatives of the common geranium, and Cyphostemma. The event is free with admission and free for members. For more information, call (626) 821-3222.

-ARCADIA

Nov. 6

Free Seasonal Flu Shot Clinics (1130 S. Marengo Ave. Pasadena, CA 91106) from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. There will be free flu shots offered at the Allendale Branch Library. Hosted by the Pasadena Public Health Department, vaccines will be offered to adults and children ages 6 months and older. Flu shots are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

-PASADENA

Nov. 7

Kidspace Free Family Night at Kidspsace Children’s Museum (480 North Arroyo Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91103) from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Kidspace is honoring the diversity of families in the community. Enjoy family themed story times and activities designed to bring families together. Admission is free only during these hours. For more information, call the museum at (626) 449-9144.

-PASADENA

Nov. 8

Adult Foreign Film Program (20 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91006) At 6:00p.m. The Arcadia Public Library will be showing Roman Polanski’s 2002 Oscar winning film The Pianist. This film follows a Polish Jewish musician struggle against the Nazi occupation of Warsaw. Admission is free.

-Arcadia

Nov. 9

Taste of South Pasadena at South Pasadena Station Foothill Gold Line (Mission and Meridian South Pasadena, CA 91030) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Experience a two-wheeled “Taste of South Pasadena” presented by Metro along with the City of South Pasadena, BikeSGV and ELP Holders. The event will feature pit stops at local eateries for food samples, special raffles, and free bike valet at the city’s famous farmer’s market. The event will also be a soft launch for a Bicycle Friendly Business District pilot project in the San Gabriel Valley.

-PASADENA

History of the 710 Freeway in Pasadena Talk at The Madison House (651 S. Saint John Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105) from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Pasadena Heritage has been involved with the recent proposals by Caltrans to construct two six-mile long freeway tunnels. This presentation will discuss the 50-year story of the 710 freeway issue and its impact on Pasadena’s oldest neighborhoods.

-PASADENA