Nov. 10 – Nov. 16

Editor’s Pick

Your Weekly Events

Nov. 10

Parents Night Out at Club Champion Gymnastics (905 S. Myrtle Ave. Monrovia, CA 91006) from 6 p.m. -10 p.m. Bring your kids for a night of fun for your date night! They will have the opportunity to play in state-of-the-art gymnastics facilities under the supervision of certified coaching staff. Dinner is also provided. The cost is $25 for the first child and $20 for each sibling. For more information, please call at (626) 358-2581.

-MONROVIA

Nov. 11

Veteran’s Day-“Pasadena Salutes Our Veterans!” at Pasadena City Hall (100 N, Garfield Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101) from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Join the city of Pasadena, Pasadena City College Pasadena Senior Center, Pasadena Navy League, Vietnam Veterans of America (Ch. 446), Tuskegee Airmen, and the American Legion Pasadena Post #13 in honoring Veterans with special guest Colonel Keith Nightingale, U.S. Army retired. Refreshments will be provided.

-PASADENA

Tasty Food Market at 300 E. Colorado Blvd. beginning at noon. This outdoor food market features culinary creators making delicious street food. Some of the chef’s menu items feature soul food, Hawaiian pancakes, Korean tacos, ramen burgers, and much more!

-PASADENA

Nov. 12

Rose Bowl Flea Market at the Rose Bowl (1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103) from 5 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The market features over 2,500 vendors and 20,000 buyers every month that display from new, vintage, hand-crafted items. Come shop or browse for a unique experience! General ticket admission is $9 beginning at 9 a.m. Any admission before 9 a.m. ranges from $12-$20.

-PASADENA

Open Mic: This One Goes to the 11 at Rockin’ Rollers Salon and Music Studio (38 E. Montecito Ave. Sierra Madre, CA 91024) from 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. In honor of the eleventh month, the event is open to music performances, comedy, one act, poetry, and magic. There will also be a fall boutique with multiple vendors to get your shopping started for the holidays. All ages are welcome!

-SIERRA MADRE

Nov. 13

Chinese American Film Festival at Arcadia Public Library (20 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91006) beginning at 6 p.m. Join the EDI Media Inc. for a special screening of “A Different Sun”. For more information, please call (626) 821-5569.

-ARCADIA

Nov. 14

Pasadena City College Flu Shots at 1570 E. Colorado Blvd. Center for the Arts-104 Pasadena, CA 91106 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Now is the time to get vaccinated against the flu. The District will offer a free flu shot clinic to all full-time employees and their dependents. Shots are limited and are on a first come first serve basis.

-PASADENA

Latinos in Pasadena at the Armory Center for the Arts (145 N. Raymond Ave. Pasadena, CA 91103) from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Armory hosts another installment of the Unites National Association-Pasadena “coffee talk” speaking series, featuring Latino Heritage Parade and Jamaica co-founder Roberta H. Martínez. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be provided. Suggest donation is $5 at the door.

-PASADENA

Nov. 15

Jazz N Paz at the Neighborhood Church (301 N. Orange Grove Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91103) from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. One of Los Angeles’ finest jazz musicians and inventive composers, Vibes and Marimba force of nature, Nick Mancini will be presenting a “jam” packed hour of fire and ice with fellow L.A. jazz standouts, Katisse Buckingham, Sax and flute, Ahmet Turkmenglu, bass and Steve Hass on drums. Tickets are $18 online http://neighborhooduu.org/jazz/ or $20 at the door.

-PASADENA

Nov. 16

Lunch and Learn Webinar hosted by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and ResultWorx Technology Solutions. This webinar is designed to help San Gabriel Valley businesses protect their computer systems and customer data against cyberattacks. To attend the webinar, email michaelm@biscomputer.com or register at www.resultworx/registration. Sign up and lunch will be delivered to wherever they’re watching from. The webinar is open to anyone interested.