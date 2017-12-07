Dec. 8 – Dec. 14

Your weekly events

Editor’s Pick:

So you think you’ve Got Talent?

Festival of Talents

Dec. 9

The Pasadena Senior Center is the place to be Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m., (85 East Holly Street Pasadena, CA 91103). If you like to sing solo, duet, trio or in a group, dance, play an instrument, tell stories of jokes, do acrobatics, magic tricks or martial arts, bring your talent, imagination, family and friends to this very special event.

-PASADENA

Dec. 9

Adult Holiday Crafts at the Sierra Madre Public Library Saturday at 11:00a.m., (44 West Sierra Madre Blvd Sierra Madre, CA 91024) Take a break at the seasonal craft workshop gather with adults, and enjoy learning how to make gifts and treats for others (or for yourself!). Join other adults as you discover how to create festive holiday candles and decorate cookies at the Sierra Madre Public Library. All materials are supplied. For more information call Meegan Tosh at 626-355-7186 or visit www.cityofsierramadre.com

-SIERRA MADRE

Dec. 10

Sunday with Santa at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., (188 Campus Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007) Enjoy holiday movies on the main theater’s big screen. Stock up on photos with Santa, giveaways, and last minute handmade crafts that the kids can make at Santa’s Workshop with his helpful elves. For more information call 626-821-1781 -ARCADIA

Dec. 12

The SGV Begonia Society meeting at the Los Angeles County Arboretum is Tuesday at 6:30 pm to 7:30 p.m., (301 N. Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA off the 210 freeway) this month is our Holiday Party Potluck bring your favorite dish for our potluck dinner, be it an appetizer, main course or dessert. Our meeting will be our Christmas party (this meeting only) and we will be playing Bingo. Please bring a garden related gift to be able to play our Bingo Game. Some people bring extra gifts or plants from their garden to make it more fun and the games last longer. Please join us on the 2nd Tuesday of the month for the SGV Begonia Society’s monthly meeting at the, in the downstairs lecture hall.

-ARCADIA

Dec. 14

Arcadia’s Christmas Luncheon will be held at Arcadia Community Church Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., (121 Alice Street Arcadia, CA 91006) Marliee Pierce Dunker will be speaking at Arcadia Presbyterian Church’s annual Christmas Luncheon. In 2001 Ms. Dunker started working with WorldVision*, the organization her parents began, as a speaker, writer and international ambassador. “God used my father, Dr. Bob Pierce, to begin two of the world’s most effective Christian ministries to the poor, World Vision and Samaritan’s Purse”. For event tickets or further information about the luncheon, contact Anna Greenhalgh at (626) 445-3275.

–ARCADIA

Nutrition for Healthy Eyes at the Pasadena Senior Center Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (85 East Holly Street Pasadena, CA 91103) Do you know which vitamins are best for your eyes and which nutrients are most important for healthy vision? Learn how to keep your eyes healthy. Presented by Regal Medical Group.

-PASADENA