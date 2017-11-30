Dec. 1 – Dec. 7

Editor’s Pick:

Dec. 2

Breakfast with Santa and Holiday Snow Festival at the Arcadia Community Center (365 Campus Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007) at 10:30 a.m. The breakfast includes a hearty meal, holiday music and a photo with a Santa. Make sure to register before attending. Afterwards, enjoy a free holiday snow festival from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. featuring activities for everyone in the family. For more information, please call (626) 574-5113 or visit the website at www.arcadia.gov.

– ARCADIA

Your Weekly Events

Dec. 1

Arcadia Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Arcadia Transit Plaza (on the corner of Santa Clara St. and N. First Ave. Arcadia, CA 91006) from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. The event will feature the lighting of the official Christmas Tree by the Mayor, City Council and Santa Claus. The celebration also includes free refreshments, carol singers, crafts tables and holiday photos. The community is also welcome to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to the Foothill Unity Center. For more information, please call (626) 574-5434.

– ARCADIA

Mayor’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall ( 100 N. Garfield Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101) from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Join Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek for the holiday tradition of lighting Pasadena’s tree. This evening is a free celebration for everyone in the family featuring live entertainment, free refreshments and a special appearance by Santa Claus. The community is also welcome to donate a new, unwrapped toy for the Pasadena Fire Department’s annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

-PASADENA

Dec. 2

– ARCADIA

Holiday Boutique and Christmas Store at the historic Clubhouse (1424 Fremont Ave. South Pasadena, CA 91030) from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Woman’s Club of South Pasadena presents their annual Holiday Boutique and Christmas Store featuring San Gabriel Valley’s crafters and artisans handmade gifts and holiday decorations. A light lunch in the dining room will be offered from 11a.m. – 1 p.m. for more information, please call (323) 256-0123 or visit their website at www.thewcsp.org.

– SOUTH PASADENA

Dec. 3

Mosaic Craft Fair at The Alhambra (1000 S. Fremont Ave. Alhambra, CA 91803) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 4th annual arts and crafts fair features over 80 local handmade artists, crafters, artisans, and makers selling one-of-a-kind items just in time for the holiday shopping season. The event is welcome to everyone in the family featuring food trucks, a craft beer garden, workshops for kids and a photo op with Santa. The event is free to attend and offers free parking.

– ALHAMBRA

Arroyo Singers presents “My Favorite Holiday Things!” at the Oneonta Congregational

Church (1515 Garfield Ave. South Pasadena, CA 91030) starting at 4 p.m. This winter concert features Christmas carols, old and new, Chanukah songs and holiday favorites! The group is accompanied by pianist, Nonna Ayrapetova, and directed by guest director Lilybeth Evardome. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and free for children 10 and under. For more information, call (626) 351-1862.

– SOUTH PASADENA

Dec. 4

Good Cheer Gifting Drive for Union Station at One Colorado Management Office (24 E. Union Pasadena, CA 91103) from 9 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. until Dec. 15. ‘Tis the season of giving for those in need. Please donate to One Colorado’s Good Cheer Gifting Drive for Union Station Homeless Services. The following donations will only be accepted: ground caffeinated coffee, new or gently used books, new or unopened socks and cold weather caps, and new and unopened toiletries for men, women and children. For more information, please call (626) 564-1066 or visit www.onecolorado.com.

– PASADENA

Good SamariTots: Stockings for Rosemary Children’s Services at the Tower Room at Oneonta Congregational Church (1515 Garfield Ave. South Pasadena, CA 91030) from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Join good SamariTots as they stuff stockings for 125 foster children in Rosemary’s Children Services’ Foster Care Program. This event is free and open to all ages. All project materials will be supplied. For more information, please visit www.goodsamaritots.com.

– SOUTH PASADENA

Dec. 5

A Year of Girl Empowerment: Everyday Law at the Temple City Library (5939 Golden West Ave. Temple City, CA 91780) from 4:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Attorney Nicole Gon Ochi of Asian Americans Advancing Justice will visit the library will speak about the role of a lawyer in society. The event is part of a series of mini workshops highlighting girl empowerment and education supported by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation. This program is for kids and teens grades 3-12 and will provide a free meal. For more information, please visit http://www.colapublib.org/libs/templecity/.

– TEMPLE CITY

Chamber Holiday Party at the Romanesque Room-Castle Catering (50 E. Green St. Pasadena, CA 91105) at 5 p.m. The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual party for members and friends. The party is also the culmination of the Chamber’s annual toy drive to support the local children’s service organizations. Chamber members and others attending the Holiday Party are asked to donate an unwrapped toy or gift card. Chamber members who donate toys at the Holiday Party receive free admission. Toy-bearing non-members and Pasadena Chamber members without a toy pay $10. Non-members without a toy to donate pay $20 for admission. For more information, please contact (626) 795-3355.

– PASADENA

Dec. 6

Altadena Farmer’s Market at Loma Alta Park (3330 Lincoln Ave. Altadena, CA 91001) from 4 p.m.–8 p.m. The farmer’s market features over 30 booths selling fresh fruits and vegetables, local crafts and live music. For more information, visit their website at http://altadenafarmersmarket.com/.

– ALTADENA

Temple City High School Holiday Boutique at the Media Center/Library (9501 E. Lemon St. Ave. Temple City, CA 91780) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The boutique features over 40 vendors selling cookies, books and holiday gifts all from the classes at the high school. There will be scheduled activities and more throughout the event. For more information, please email kallen@tcusd.net

– TEMPLE CITY

Dec. 7

Monrovia Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Parade at Library Park (321 S. Myrtle Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016) from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. The city is hosting their annual ceremony featuring a parade that will travel north on Myrtle Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Palm Avenue.

– MONROVIA

Holiday Neighborhood Nights on Green Street (E. Green St. Pasadena, CA 91101) from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Hi Neighbor! kicks off the holiday season with a Holiday Red Carpet event on Green Street. Enjoy live music from Pasadena Symphony and POPS Random Acts of Music while enjoying complimentary refreshments for some holiday shopping. For more information, please call (626) 744-0340.

– PASADENA