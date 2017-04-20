EDITOR’S PICK

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at the Rose

(April 21 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) 2017 marks the 25th Anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s remarkable arrival onto the music scene. During the band’s first years, having secured their legendary residency at The Brown Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world, in the middle of the grunge era, that it was still cool to swing, big band style. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s irresistible live show and aggressive, musically perceptive approach has proven them over time to be the singular standout among the 90’s swing revival. Buy tickets at roseconcerts.com.

April 20 – April 26

April 20

An Evening with Cheech Marin at the Rose (April 20 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) Join us for an intimate evening with Counterculture legend Cheech Marin as he takes the stage, sharing personal stories from his new memoir “CHEECH IS NOT MY REAL NAME: … But Don’t Call Me Chong”, and answers audience questions. Buy tickets at roseconcerts.com.

Ovations 2017: World of Wonder (April 20 @ 8 p.m., Blair High School, 1201 S. Marengo Ave., Pasadena) Ovations 2017: World of Wonder features song, dance and dialogue from Shrek the Musical, The Wiz, Once On This Island, James and The Giant Peach and is complete with professional sound, lighting, and music. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

April 21

Sourdough Slim at the Coffee Gallery Backstage (April 21 @ 8 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) A marvel of musical ingenuity, yodeling cowboy Sourdough Slim joyously rekindles the country blues, cowboy classics and string band repertoire of pre-WWII America. A fast-paced performance of music and comedy that showcases his seasoned gift for connecting with audiences. Tickets are $20. Phone for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

April 22

A Wrinkle in Time at Sierra Madre Playhouse (April 22 @ 2:30 p.m., 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre) John Glore’s delightful, wildly theatrical adaptation bring the beloved Newbery-winning novel to life. Come see the last performance of A Wrinkle in Time and purchase your tickets at sierramadreplayhouse.org.

M.A.D. Relay for Life at Santa Anita Park (April 22 – 23 @ 5 p.m. – 5 p.m., 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries. Volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer. Join and donate to the Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte communities’ Relay at acsevents.org. Enter Gate 6 off of Colorado Place for FREE Parking.

Vavilov’s Garden Presented by CalTech Theatre (April 22 @ 7 p.m., Ramo Auditorium, CalTech Campus, Pasadena) The Mach 33 Festival at Caltech Theater Arts presents a world premiere staged reading of Vavilov’s Garden, written by Mark Eckard and directed by Joshua Wolf Coleman. Vavilov’s Garden explores the collision of science and ideology, greed and sacrifice, in a fragile world teetering on the precipice. Register on Eventbrite.

April 23

The Belle of Amherst at Sierra Madre Playhouse (April 22 @ 2:30 p.m., 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre) The Belle of Amherst of the title is Emily Dickinson (1830-1886), a pioneering female American poet, who remains influential to this day. Her concerns regarding her compositions extended beyond themes and the choice of words to the way the word visually appeared on the page. Come see its last performance and purchase tickets at sierramadreplayhouse.org.

April 24

Righteous – a Reading at Pasadena Playhouse (April 24 @ 7 p.m., 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena) The Pasadena Playhouse and the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valley present a special Holocaust Remembrance Day staged reading of Jeff Cohen’s play, Righteous. Righteous centers around Eduard Schulte, a prominent German industrialist, who was one of many German citizens who were secretly against Nazism, while his two sons were fighting in the German Army against the Russians. It was Schulte who was first to report to the west of the Nazis intention to murder all of the Jews in Europe and how they were planning to do it. Cohen’s play captures the essence of this unsung heroes life through the eyes of his granddaughter. Purchase tickets at pasadenaplayhouse.org.

April 25

Happy Hour Paint Class with Traci Loving (April 25 @ 7:30 p.m., Paint n Play Studio, 418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia) Happy Hour Paint Class with Traci Loving In just about two hours, while you’re sipping on a beverage, Traci will guide you through each painting so that you come up with your own unique masterpiece at the end of the night that you will be amazed YOU created. We provide everything you will need: canvas, paints, brushes and even a smock. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. For questions, email imaginelovingart@gmail.com.

Jo Koy at the Pasadena Ice House (April 25 @ 8 p.m., 38 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena) Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings at a Las Vegas coffee house. He is now selling out clubs across the nation and has appeared on over 100 episodes of “Chelsea Lately.” His infectious, explosive energy onstage, insightful jokes, and family‐inspired humor cross all boundaries. Tickets start at $30. You can purchase tickets at icehousecomedy.com.

April 26

The Originalist at Pasadena Playhouse (April 26 @ 8 p.m., 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena) When a bright, liberal law school graduate embarks on a nerve-wracking clerkship with Justice Antonin Scalia, she discovers him to be both an infuriating sparring partner and an unexpected mentor. The Originalist looks into the complexities of one of the most polarizing Supreme Court Justices of all times. This powerful work portrays the passionate people risking heart and soul to defend their interpretation of the truth, and the constitution. Purchase tickets at pasadenaplayhouse.org.

