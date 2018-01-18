Stater Bros. Opens First Supermarket in Pasadena

Stater Bros. Markets is excited to announce that a retail space located at 1390 N. Allen Ave. (Northeast corner of Allen Ave. and Washington Blvd.) in Pasadena will soon become a Stater Bros. supermarket.

The company will take possession of this location in May 2018 ensuring a smooth transition from the current occupant. At 42,000 sq. ft., this retail space will then undergo a major remodel, and reopen as a state-of-the-art Stater Bros. supermarket in fall 2018.

The supermarket will feature:

– A Full Service Fresh Meat Department with Stater Bros. famous certified Meat Cutters ready to serve you.

– A Full Service Fresh Seafood Department with friendly seafood experts to assist with selection.

– FujiSan Handcrafted Sushi made in-house daily.

– A Full Service Deli including Cleo & Leo exclusive recipe and always fresh hand-breaded fried chicken, specialty sandwiches and wraps in addition to a full line of prepared party trays.

-Full Service Hot Bakery with a full selection of Artisan breads and rolls, specialty single serve desserts, Cleo and Leo line of classic cakes and in-house cake decorators to assist with all special occasion needs.

– A Relaxing Seating Area with USB charging outlets and access to free Wi-Fi.

– Floral Department for that special gift of fresh flowers, plants or floral arrangements.

– Garden Fresh Produce Department featuring more than 1,000 items with expanded organic selections and fruit cut fresh daily.

– Energy-efficient LED lighting in addition to glass doors on refrigerated cases to reduce energy consumption.

– A décor scheme reflecting Pasadena’s rich history .

“We are delighted to welcome Stater Bros. to the City of Pasadena. Stater Bros. Markets provides products and services consistent with the high level of quality the community expects,” Pasadena City Councilmember Margaret McAustin said.

“Stater Bros. is a Company that proudly celebrates tradition and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to establish roots in such a historic and beautiful community,” added Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “We look forward to a good working relationship with the City of Pasadena as the extensive remodel process commences and are thrilled to acquaint Pasadena customers with Stater Bros.’ fresh offerings and exemplary customer service when we open this fall,” Van Helden concluded.