SoCalGas Encourages Customers to Take Advantage of Energy Efficiency Rebates to Save Money this Winter

Smart thermostats and other devices can help keep costs down

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today issued a reminder about available smart thermostat and appliance rebates that give customers cash back while helping keep natural gas bills low.  Temperatures in Southern California typically turn cooler in November and can remain cold through March.  Lower temperatures are usually accompanied by an increase in home heating bills, but there are ways to save money.

SoCalGas offers rebates on hundreds of home products that help save energy. Among the most popular are smart thermostats.  These devices can learn your schedule and temperature preferences and adjust the temperature in your home accordingly.  They also allow users to adjust home temperatures with a mobile app or computer, and can even use local weather conditions to help control energy costs.  Last winter, customers who participated in a smart thermostat energy efficiency pilot program saved enough natural gas to dry 2 million loads of laundry.

Rebates on energy efficient appliances are also available.  Customers can save $50 on Energy Star natural gas dryers, at least $100 on select water heaters and up to $200 on select washing machines.  Customers can also save money on low-flow showerheads, including those with thermostatic shut-off valves that temporarily cut water flow once the water has become hot.

For more information on available rebates, visit: https://www.socalgas.com/save-money-and-energy/rebates-and-incentives/natural-gas-appliance-rebates

November 9, 2017

