Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley PP Advocates Endorse Sandra Chen Lau for PCC Board of Trustees

Chen Lau is a proven leader with the experience and vision to improve the lives of PCC students

Planned Parenthood ­­­­Advocates Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley (PP Advocates) has endorsed Sandra Chen Lau for Pasadena City College Board of Trustees because of her commitment to strengthen PCC student outcomes as they relate to high quality education and access to support services like those provided by Planned Parenthood.

“Sandra Chen Lau is a tireless advocate who understands the everyday challenges that many PCC students face. Issues such as enrolling in classes, transportation, and even access to health care, are all real obstacles that PCC students have to navigate,” said Sheri Bonner, President of PP Advocates.

Sandra has deep roots in Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley. She volunteers on the Board of the Pasadena City College Foundation, is a member of the PCC President’s Asian Pacific Islander Advisory Board, and previously served on the Patron Committee for Planned Parenthood Advocates. Her background and experience makes her the ideal candidate to help lead the PCC community in a positive direction to benefit all students.

PP Advocates is proud to join Sandra’s long list of supporters, and will work with her to ensure that the reproductive health care and educational needs of PCC students are met.

Sandra Chen Lau responded, “I am delighted to have the support of PP Advocates. We share a strong commitment to women’s health, privacy, and choice. I look forward to working with the Planned Parenthood community on these issues when I’m elected to the Board of Trustees.”