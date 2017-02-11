Huntington Hospital Announces New and Returning Board Members

Huntington Hospital announced the election of three members to its board of directors, effective Jan. 1. Ron Havner has been elected as a new board member and Michelle Chino and Reed Gardiner have been elected as returning board members.

“The challenges facing healthcare and nonprofit hospitals require strong, dynamic leadership,” said Stephen A. Ralph, Huntington Hospital’s president and CEO. “Ron, Michelle and Reed will each bring great expertise to the Huntington Hospital board, as we continue to provide the high quality, compassionate care to our community.”

New to the Huntington Hospital board is Ron Havner, chairman and chief executive officer of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), the largest self-storage company in the world. Ron joined Public Storage in 1986 and has held a variety of senior management positions until his appointment as chief executive officer in 2002. He is also a director of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB), AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC). In addition, Ron is the former chairman of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).

Ron and his wife LeeAnn have worked closely with Huntington Hospital through the years, including supporting the expansion of the Emergency and Trauma Center and participation in the Fall Food and Wine Festival. Ron and LeeAnn have three grown children and live in San Marino.

Returning to the Huntington Hospital board of directors is Michelle Chino. Michelle has worked as a marketing professional with companies such as Pillsbury, Nestle USA, Overture Services, Bluebeam Software and Yahoo!. She received her Bachelor of Arts from UCLA, graduating magna cum laude and her Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University, where she was named an Austin Scholar.

Michelle has also served on the board of the Assistance League of Pasadena, in strategy and communication roles. She is currently the chairperson of the Very Important Performers (VIP) program that encourages middle school students to make positive changes in their academic experience. Michelle and her husband, Richard, have served in various leadership roles at Saint Mark’s School in Altadena and have two children.

Returning to the Huntington Hospital board for his third term is Reed Gardiner. Reed joined PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1971 and was admitted to partnership in 1982. In addition to his career domestically, he spent several years as a resident in the London and Riyadh offices of the firm. Upon his return to Los Angeles, he continued to serve foreign governments and lead the firm’s services at a number of large multinational clients. He also led the firm’s National Aerospace and Defense practice and was a member of the National AICPA committee that set United States accounting standards in this area. Following several highly-publicized audit failures and the demise of a major accounting firm, expectations and demands on the accounting profession increased very substantially. Reed participated and directed significant aspects of the firm’s response to this new environment and became Region Risk Management Partner for the Western Region of the firm. Reed retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2008.

Reed received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California in 1970, and an MBA from the same institution in 1971. He was a faculty member at the Leventhal School of Accounting at USC and was honored by the school as its Outstanding Alumnus in 2005. He is a member of Annandale Country Club, PGA West in La Quinta and the Jonathan Club. Reed and his wife, Nairi, have five adult children and live in Pasadena.