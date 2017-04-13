Business

Hammond USA Names Pasadena Musician Emiko as Social Media Liaison

Hammond USA Executive Vice President Phu Nguyen recently named Hammond Artist Emiko as Social Media Liaison for Hammond USA. This appointment expands Emiko’s current duties as Anchor/Producer of Hammond’s “HTV” You-Tube channel, which focuses on Hammond’s extensive Artist Roster.

Emiko, Pasadena musician, is the new social media liaison for Hammond, an organ company. – Courtesy photo

“Social media has become so important in today’s world, and we’re fortunate to have an Artist of ours so fluent in its application, like Emiko,” commented Mr. Nguyen.

Emiko has been a Hammond Artist for the past four years, and has presented numerous clinics and workshops for the company, as well as serving as co-M.C. for Hammond’s popular series of “Sound Soul Summit” concerts, the most recent of which was February’s show in Chicago honoring the fallen Hammond Exec Gregg Gronowski who initially signed Emiko as a Hammond Artist.

Emiko’s new single “Simple Love” is available on iTunes and at her website.

April 13, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching