First City Credit Union Celebrating 80th Anniversary

First City Credit Union in Los Angeles is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a number of celebration events in September, culminating on the credit union’s “birth date” or date of establishment, Sept. 28.

Open houses will take place in each of the credit union’s eight branches, including its branch in Pasadena. The open houses will take place each Friday in September with refreshments, member gifts, and special product offers for members.

Sponsor and member appreciation celebrations will also take place in September. Food trucks will be deployed at several of First City’s main sponsor groups, providing free lunch to staff, while the branches will have refreshments and gifts on random days as an appreciation for its members.

First City was officially founded on Sept. 28, 1937, as the Los Angeles County Employees Number 11 Federal Credit Union with 65 members and a grand total of $149 in deposits. Today, with more than 55,000 members, $630 million in assets, and 11 percent in capital, First City is one of America’s strongest financial institutions.

“Through the years, we’ve helped thousands of members fulfilling their financial needs” said First City CU CEO Jim Miller. “Our success is a reflection of our relationship with the members, sponsors, and communities that we serve. Their support places First City among the nation’s most financially sound credit unions; a credit union that has received a ‘5-star superior’ rating by the Bauer Financial independent rating firm for 17 consecutive years.”

The credit union’s commitment to its sponsor organizations and the communities it serves is highlighted by its involvement, fundraising and sponsorship of several events, including the Lakewood Fun Run, Department of Public Social Services Funmania, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Fight for Life, Department of Children and Family Services Family Fun Day, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Chili Cook-off, LAC+USC Medical Center’s American Heart Association Heart Walk, Antelope Valley Salute to Youth, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Holiday from the Heart, Children’s Miracle Network Credit Unions for Kids and Claremont’s Shoes That Fit. In addition, First City conducts Financial Literacy programs for the sponsors and communities it serves.