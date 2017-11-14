By Emily G. Peters

Pasadena is known for its hidden treasures: a magical bookstore on Green Street, an ice skating rink near Old Town. Turns out, your new favorite spot has also been hiding in plain sight—at Jameson Brown Coffee Roasters.

Named after the maiden names of the owners’ respective spouses, Jameson Brown has a start-up feel, more akin to San Francisco than San Gabriel Valley. The open floor plan and exposed red brick invite coffee drinkers to settle in and work a while—but don’t let the scaled-back ambiance fool you. Founders Ryan Hamlin and David Ross have their coffee production process down pat.

“Ryan had been a ‘peetnik’ for some time, and both he and Dave really loved a good cup of coffee, so they started roasting on popcorn poppers,” said Chrysti Chaney, Jameson Brown’s manager, recipe developer and all-round coffee champ. “Their roasting experience combined with my barista and recipe development experience is what really helped us get to the next level of production and growth.”

Jameson Brown’s brews are roasted in-house, the machinery on display behind the counter. Syrups and sauces are made from scratch for more controlled flavor profiles, and they’re generous with the espresso shots, too. It’s all in the name of letting the coffee take the spotlight.

“I always recommend a latte or an Americano as the first thing you should try, but if you’re a flavored coffee drinker, the Mayan Mocha with our house-made Valrhona chocolate sauce (which happens to be vegan!), chipotle chile and cinnamon is deliciously warming for cold mornings,” said Chaney, who finds inspiration in everything from ice cream to florals. “I try to develop flavored beverages so that our coffee shines through, and isn’t hidden by the syrup or flavor we’ve added.”

With the college crowd from PCC little more than a stone’s throw away, the independent Jameson Brown is somewhat of an oddity in a sea of nearby chains. And while Starbucks won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, Jameson Brown doesn’t plan to, either.

“Smaller roasters and cafes have forced the major chains to improve their quality,” said Chaney, citing local cafes as the driving force behind espresso exposure. “More people are embracing specialty coffee now than ever before, and the average consumer expects better quality than they used to.”

With both Chaney and Hamlin as Pasadena natives, remaining close to communal wants has been critical to their success the last decade. It’s a sensitivity that drives their desire to be a welcoming force in the community.

“We really want to have something for everyone, be it the straight espresso drinker or the super-sweet latte lover,” said Chaney. And as for the large brick building on the corner, it’s nothing short of home.

“It’s great to live and work in in the same place,” she said. “It is a special privilege few people get.”

Jameson Brown Coffee Roasters is located at 260 N. Allen Avenue in Pasadena. Contact them at www.jamesonbrown.com | 626.395.7485 | Facebook @jamesonbrowncoffee and stop by any day but Sunday for a brew or two.