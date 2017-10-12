Sunny Tales: The Big Draw

Sunday, October 22 @ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

As part of the month-long The Big Draw LA, young visitors are invited to Pasadena Museum of History for stories about art and artists and a chance to express their creativity in different mediums.

After hearing artistic tales, draw with colored pencils, crayons, and other materials to create artwork to take home, doodle on a collaborative Big Draw poster with the help of National Charity League volunteers, and enjoy snacks in the colors of the rainbow. Stay after for complimentary admission to the exhibition Royals of Pasadena: Rose Queen® and Royal Court.

Sunny Tales are designed for preschool age children with accompanying adults.

Tickets are Free; Reservations are recommended. Pasadena Museum of History is located at 470 W. Walnut Street, Pasadena 91103. Free parking in the museum lot and on the street. Make reservations online by visiting the PMH website at www.pasadenahistory.org , or call 1.800.838.3006, ext. 1.

For additional information about The Big Draw LA, visit their website at www.thebigdrawla.org.