Sierra Madre Playhouse Brings “A Little House Christmas” to Los Angeles County

By Fran Syverson

Oh, those warm and cozy memories of long-ago Christmases that live in our hearts! Crackling logs in the fireplace, caroling children, empty stockings awaiting Santa ….

Simpler times—where have they gone? If you should you want to revisit them in full color, lively action, and holiday music just go to the Sierra Madre Playhouse. A Little House Christmas is playing there through Friday, Dec. 23. The “little house” is the log cabin home of the Ingalls family. It will seem familiar to many of us who enjoyed the “Little House on the Big Woods” series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, both in books and on-screen.

The Ingalls girls, Laura and Mary, are aglow with anticipation of the coming holiday. Laura is a saucy and determined youngster played by either Isa Eisenberg or Sofia Naccarato. Mary, as interpreted by Katie-Grace Hansen, is a gentler big sister. All are thrilled as they prepare for friends to join them for a pre-holiday get-together. They polish silverware, arrange the plates.

Rachel McLaughlan as Ma Ingalls welcomes guests while she busies herself with home-cooking at her log-devouring wood stove. Pa, ever the strong, jovial man-of-the-house, replenishes the wood supply. Rich Cassone relishes this role, joshing with his beloved family.

Barry Schwam forgoes his Scrooge role of many Christmases at the Playhouse to evoke Uncle George,

a quirky old man still stuck in his wartime memories. Yet he’s quick with his guitar when he joins Pa and his fiddle, playing jigs and reels so popular in the 1870s.

The girls dread teenager Nellie Oleson’s visit, for she’s mean and uppity. Her mother, too, puts on “city-folk” airs. Valerie Gould as Mrs. Oleson simply can’t refrain from making disparaging remarks about the Ingalls’ simple home and clothing. Self-absorbed Nellie is double-cast, with Samantha Salamoff and Amy Stapenhorst portraying her. The Wilder girls struggle to obey their mother’s admonitions to “be nice” to Nellie—but it is a struggle.

Thomas Colby nicely carries off a comic scene as their boisterous neighbor, Mr. Colby, in a pair of red long johns. Youthful romantic touches come from the young men, Nick (Adam Simon Krist) and Peter (Patrick Geringer or Evan Klein.)

From solos and duets to the bouncy square dance, the well-performed music carries the storyline along. Music and laughter ring out as family and friends begin to enjoy the food and festivities.

Then –alas! Lightning and thunderclaps herald a torrential storm. Pa braves the downpour to check out the river, and finds that the bridge to town has washed away. The girls begin to fret: Will Santa be able to get to them? Pa and Ma worry, too, for they want to get to town for the girls’ presents.

Will some kind of miracle happen? Well, no—and yes. And, are gifts the true meaning of Christmas? Again, no—and yes, as we see what the Ingalls family learns in the face of their crisis.

The entire stage is a huge log cabin designed by Stephen Gifford. Doors are cleverly situated to convey both the indoors and outdoors as actors move from one to the other. A stone fireplace, a picnic table, and wooden chairs all add to the hominess.

Alison Eliel Kalmus directs A Little House Christmas, which was adapted from the Wilder stories by James DeVita. John Sparks is producer; Estelle Campbell and Christian Lebano are executive producers.

Kelsey O’Keeffe is choreographer and stage manager, with Jen Gies assisting. Lighting design is by Shara Abvabi, and sound by Christopher Moscatiello. Musical director is Ron Barnett working with curator Lindsey Strand-Polyak.

Tanya Apuya designed the costumes– boots, gingham dresses, aprons, and Mrs. Oleson’s enormous, high-fashion bustle! Diane Siegel created the interactive foyer exhibit depicting the pioneer days in which the play is set.

A Little House Christmas invites us to rediscover warm nostalgia for family holiday enjoyment at the Sierra Madre Playhouse. Regular weekend shows run through Saturday, Dec. 23, with curtains at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, plus Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Additional holiday performances include—Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17 matinees at 2:30 p.m.; and

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Dec. 20-23 at 8 p.m. Check web site for details. Admission is $34.50 general, $32 for seniors (65+), $25 for youth (to age 21.)

The Sierra Madre Playhouse is at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Local eateries and free parking are nearby. For more information, phone (626) 355-4318, or visit the website, www.sierramadreplayhouse.org, for online ticketing. For reservations for groups of 15 or more, phone (626) 836-2125.