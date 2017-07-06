Second Sunday Jazz Series in Pasadena’s Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden

Since the Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden announced a new jazz series in January, David Arnay’s Second Sunday Jazz has received rave reviews from everyone who attends. Some of the hottest talent in L.A.’s jazz scene have brought sounds that just seem to fit in the serene environment of a Japanese garden. Gates open early for people to wander and relax, and guests linger after the music stops to meet each other and the musicians. It is a warm and inspiring few hours.

Arnay came up with the idea for the series as a natural extension of several concerts he arranged on public Open Days at the garden. They were so well received that the garden organization jumped on his offer to curate a monthly program to broaden the garden’s presence in the community while providing a venue for jazz musicians, always hungry to perform.

“We’ve discovered over the years that music in the garden is magical,” says Meher McArther, Creative Director, “David gave us an opportunity to capitalize on the unique venue for performances that complement the tranquil setting.”

The upcoming concert on July 9 features touring and recording artist, singer Judy Wexler. Judy has headlined jazz festivals, performing arts centers and major jazz clubs both nationally and internationally. She has released four CDs that have all topped the national jazz charts. A natural story teller with a distinctive voice full of shadings, she knows how to dig into a song and find its essence. Displaying an unerring ear for underexposed gems, and possessing a pliably warm, lustrous sound, she will perform songs associated with a diverse mix of jazz and pop legends, including King Pleasure, Louis Armstrong, Sonny Rollins, Blossom Dearie, Richie Havens, Rickie Lee Jones and Bob Dylan. JazzTimes wrote that Judy is “one of the most focused, unpretentious, no-nonsense, bop-oriented jazz singers around.”

Other jazz artists who have performed at the garden with their trios and quartets are pianist John Proulx, guitarist Riner Scivally, vibraphonist Lolly Allen, pianist and singer, Peter Smith, violinist, Nora Germain and, of course, the garden’s friend and neighbor, well known jazz pianist and composer, David Arnay.

The concert on July 9 will begin at 2 p.m. (gates open at 1:30). The concert on August 13 will be at a new time in the cool of the evening, starting at 5 p.m. Reservations can be made on the Programs and Reservations page of the garden’s website at: japanesegardenpasadena.com. Admission is $17.50 with a reservation and $20 at the gate.