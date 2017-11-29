Arts & Entertainment

The Second Coming Of Christ Begins Limited Los Angeles Theatrical Release in Pasadena

– Courtesy photo

A little more than one year after receiving the holy blessing of Pope Francis in the Vatican City, the highly-anticipated pre-apocalyptic drama The Second Coming of Christ is landing in Los Angeles theaters.

The film, which follows the gripping yet inspirational journey of an atheist female scientist in a struggle with good and evil who, at the end of times, discovers that true faith can bring miracles, begins its Los Angeles theatrical release on Friday, Dec. 8, at the prestigious Laemmle Playhouse 7 which is located at 673 East Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

As per a review by The Dove Foundation, which also awarded The Second Coming of Christ with its coveted Dove Foundation’s “Faith-Friendly” seal, the film “does a good job in pointing the way to Jesus as mankind’s only hope.”

Diana Angelson (Armenia, My Love), Jason London (Dazed and Confused), Quinton Aaron (The Blind Side), Natalie Byrne (Expendables 3), Al Sapienza (SopranosHouse of Cards) and Meredith Salinger (The Journey) star in the film which also features Golden Globe nominee Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan) and Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland (JFKBruce Almighty).

The Second Coming of Christ marks the directorial debut of Daniel Anghelcev. Diana Angelson (as Diana Busuioc) wrote the screenplay that was produced by Anghelcev’s Flawless Productions along with 7Heaven Productions and FilmBrewery.

The Second Coming of Christ Red Carpet World Premiere Screening is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. also at the Laemmle Playhouse 7 in Pasadena.

November 29, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community

Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching