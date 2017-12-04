Sally Asmundson, Fused Glass and Jewelry Artist Exhibit at Pasadena Village

Friday, Dec. 8, 3-4 p.m. at the Pasadena Village

This one-of-a-kind exhibit will feature fused glass art pieces, fused glass pendants and earrings, fused glass and silver pendants as well as bead necklaces and earrings.

Sally Asmundson’s love of glass began when she first saw the Arthur Rubloff paperweight collection at the Art Institute of Chicago as a child. She purchased her first paperweight in 1958 with her high school graduation money. She collected her first beads on a trip to China, Tibet and Thailand in 1987 which inspired her to begin making jewelry from her collection of beads in 1990.

In 1999 having lost most of the vision in her right eye which resulted in limited depth perception, she enrolled in a bead-making class, which she enjoyed but her eyesight problems prevented her from going as far as she would have liked to have gone in jewelry making.

Ms. Asmundson’s creative journey then took her to a glass fusing class which was so satisfying that she purchased a kiln so she could work at home. Asmundson retired from her profession in 2000, allowing her to have more time to create and to learn. She then took a silversmithing class in order to incorporate her glass work into silver designs.

The items in this show were done from 1990 to the present and Sally is pleased to be able to share items that she has loved making with friends and members of the Pasadena Village.

Most of these beautiful works of art will be available for sale with 50 percent of the proceeds being donated to the Pasadena Village. Prices will range from $20 to $300.