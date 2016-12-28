Queen Nation – New Year’s Eve at The Rose

One thing you can count on at The Rose: WE WILL ROCK YOU — especially on New Year’s Eve when the world’s best Queen tribute band takes over our stage: Queen Nation. Lots more fun in store to make this a New Year’s Eve to remember!

Opening set by local rockers LoveGhost!

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Music 7 p.m.

Headliner 9 p.m.

$39 / $50 / $69 plus applicable fees

$49.00 Dinner is also available, includes Spinach Artichoke Dip, Seasonal Vegetable Crudites, Spring Mix with Raspberry Vinaigrette, Hand Carved Prime Rib, BBQ Salmon, Stuffed Chicken Breast with Lemon Caper Sauce, Peel & Eat Shrimp, Homemade Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables.

$29.00 Children’s’ Dinner Includes: Mac & Cheese Bites, Chicken Fingers, Slider Station

If you arrive after 7 p.m. the priority seating you selected is not guaranteed, and you may be moved to “best available” seating.

If you purchase a ticket at a table, you are required to purchase dinner, and must arrive by 7 p.m.

Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult

Questions regarding tickets and reservations?

Send an Email to: boxoffice@roseconcerts.com, or call (888) 645-5006 for more information.

The Rose is located at Paseo Colorado, 245 E. Green St. Pasadena, CA 91101.