Pasadena Playhouse Partners With Lythgoe Family Panto to Provide Student Matinee

Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP), in association with Pasadena Playhouse, announced recently that the opening night celebration of the world premiere of Beauty and the Beast – A Christmas Rose at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, Dec. 13 will benefit Give Kids Panto, a non-profit educational program, serving yearly over 5,000 Title 1 students across America, many of whom will see theatre for the first time through this program. All funds raised that evening will go to support the Panto student matinees for LAUSD and PUSD students.

Live theatre Pantos are produced across the country and Give Kids Panto raises funds so that theatre production companies can add a student matinee to their performance schedule. Give Kids Panto supply the bus, organize the bus and buy the tickets to the performance for these shows.

The benefit will be co-chaired by Teena Hostovich and Darrell Brooke. Benefit Committee members include Lesley Brander-Epps, Sheila Grether-Marion, Nigel Lythgoe, Michael Martinet, Noor Events, Julietta Perez, Robert & Maggie Shahnazarian, and Summit Funding.

The benefit includes a VIP pre-show reception at Noor, located in Paseo Colorado, including delicious hors d’ oeuvres, desserts and beverages.

Teena Hostovich and Darrell Brooke, Give Kids Panto Benefit Co-Chairs, said, “A tale as old as time is transformed into something entirely new to our youngest generation. If Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then we are all beholders to Beauty and the Beast – A Christmas Rose! Please join us as we celebrate theater as it was originally intended — one big, happy sing-a-long, shout-a-long experience to be enjoyed and remembered by our children for the rest of their lives. To quote our heroine, Belle, ‘I want adventure in the great wide somewhere! I want it more than I can tell.’ Please join us for such an adventure! Your participation will bring a smile to many young faces this holiday season. All of us at any age can relate to the lesson of this beautiful production: ‘Do not be deceived by appearances, for beauty is within.’”

Kris and Becky Lythgoe, Lythgoe Family Panto Producers, said, “We are so excited to be able to offer over 5000 students across America the opportunity to see live theatre, many for the very first time. With the help of our generous sponsors and passionate board, we are afforded the opportunity to introduce kids from underserved communities and beyond to experience the arts.”

This year Lythgoe Family Panto is also partnering with several non-profits in the Los Angeles and Pasadena area that are dedicated to children and family causes, including: Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Five Acres, Foothill Family, Hathaway Sycamores, Kidspace Children’s Museum, LA’s BEST, Levitt Pavilion, SoCal Women’s Health / Beauty and Empowerment Conference & Expo, and UKares. LFP has gifted each of these organizations tickets to attend opening night.